Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.