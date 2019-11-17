Bob Maindelle Guide Lines Nov. 17

TOP: From left, Clay O’Dell, David Vahrenkamp, A.J. Shiller and Jerry Worley took 125 fish during a lull between cold fronts. ABOVE: From left, Macy Fowler, Steve Niemeier and Zoey Haberer took 140 fish in pre-frontal conditions. Belton Lake continues to produce high numbers of fish this autumn, making it a great time to bring kids for lots of action.

 Courtesy | Holding the Line Guide Service

Thanks to an incredibly successful spawning effort by both white bass and threadfin shad during the spring of this year, there is now an abundance of young-of-the-year white bass in Belton Lake and enough forage fish present to keep them fed and growing.

These fish, although small, have grown quickly up to 7 to 8 inches in length and will now readily take traditional white bass lures such as slabs, spoons, tailspinners, bladebaits and small jigs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.