The championship round of the TuffMan bass fishing tournament series took place over a two-day span in conjunction with the annual Central Texas Boat and Outdoor Show on Jan. 26-27.
This year, 61 two-angler teams qualified to participate in this event based on their performance in several qualifying rounds held in late 2018.
Traditionally, the two-day event is formatted such that anglers fish on Belton Lake on one day of the tournament, then fish on Stillhouse Hollow Lake on the other day. This year, due to still-high water on both lakes, only Belton was fished due to limited parking at the one boat ramp currently open at Stillhouse Hollow.
At safe light on both days of the tournament, the competing teams launched out of the Cedar Ridge Park boat ramp managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The first day of the tournament was cool and rainy with gray skies and temperatures in the 40s for most of the competition.
As that day came to a close, the team of Gary Johnson and Mike Soden led the pack with a full five-fish limit weighing 19.53 pounds. Close behind was the second-place team of Craig and Carla Gilbert with 17.31 pounds, and in third was the team of Chuck Simmons and Denny Copeland with 16.06 pounds.
Of the 124 fish weighed in on day one, the average weight was 2.20 pounds.
The second day of the tournament was warmer and brighter with manageable winds and the field generally did more poorly as often is the case on fair weather days. On this day, there were only 62 fish weighed in, and those fish averaged 2.22 pounds.
After both days’ results were tallied the victors emerged.
The team of Simmons and Copeland held onto third place. The team of Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen rose from their fourth-place position on day one up to second place overall, aided by the capture of the single largest fish of the entire two-day event — a largemouth bass weighing 9.37 pounds
The first-place team, with a total tournament weight of 29.60 pounds, was that of the Gilberts, representing Texas Boat World. This victory earned the Gilberts $10,000. The Gilberts also pocketed an additional $7,000 in “Triton Gold” money, which is contingency money available to anglers placing well in high-profile tournaments when they fish from a Triton brand bass boat.
This is the second TuffMan first-place finish for the Gilberts.
According to Craig Gilbert, the pair used both slabs fished vertically and Carolina rigs, but caught all of their keeper-sized fish on the slab. When asked about commonalities of the areas where they found their fish, Gilbert said they relied on fishing near deep timber, staying just far enough away to keep from getting their slabs snagged.
When asked about their plans for their winnings, Gilbert said he and his wife had some home renovation plans they were now going to pursue.
HIGH SCHOOL TOURNEY
As the men and women participating in the TuffMan event competed on Belton Lake, the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail had a number of qualified student teams competing on Stillhouse Hollow.
These teams were invited by the TuffMan leadership to make use of the stage, scales, sound equipment and venue for their own weigh-ins which took place 90 minutes prior to the TuffMan weigh-ins on both days of the tournament.
The teams fishing this event qualified to do so based on their performance in several tournaments held during this school year.
After two days on Stillhouse, two pairs of local youth finished in the top three of this competition.
Coming in third was the team of Alex Chambers and Preston Pittman, fishing for Team Tightlines. In addition to this solid finish, this team also landed the single largest bass of the entire contest. That fish weighed 8.05 pounds.
According to Chambers, the current youth category catch-and-release lake record holder for smallmouth bass on Stillhouse, the team’s big fish came on a spinnerbait up shallow in the flooded terrestrial brush near the shoreline. The team’s boat was in about 12 feet of water and the fish came out of 8 feet water.
Both anglers won $50 in scholarship money for their win, and Chambers was awarded an H20 Express baitcasting reel and matching Berkley rod for landing the big bass.
Second place went to another local team, high school sophomore Kaleb Clark and senior Dawson Phipps, both also representing Team Tightlines.
Clark resides in Temple and Dawson in the Waco area. Last summer when Clark’s partner graduated from high school, the staff at Team Tightlines suggested he pair with Phipps.
The pair put together their catch by throwing crankbaits parallel to the buckbrush growing in the 10-11 foot range in the back parts of coves.
Clark and Phipps won $100 each in scholarship money.
When asked about his post-high school plans, Clark excitedly mentioned his affiliation with Top Tier Fishing, an organization helping college fishing coaches and teams connect with high school anglers who show strong potential for fishing at the college level.
A team from Brownwood, Case Markham and Logan Duncan, took first place in the CTHSTT event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.