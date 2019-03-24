During the second “solo” tournament of its second season, the Texas Fishing League saw one of its participants, Logan Clark, land a 38.08-pound, five-fish limit of largemouth bass on March 17 during an all-day tournament which launched out of Dana Peak Park at 7:45 a.m.
According to tournament director Charles Dortch, the TFL sets itself apart by offering unusually high payouts to first-place finishers in both its team format tournaments and its solo format tournaments.
The entry fee for team events is $220, of which $100 goes to the cash payout for first place. The entry fee for solo events is $125, of which $50 goes to the cash payout for first place.
March 17’s solo event saw 11 solo anglers compete to bring in the heaviest five-fish bag.
According to Dortch, several anglers got right down to business during the event. His phone rang twice right around 8 a.m., just 15 minutes into the event, with two anglers reporting catches of bass weighing nearly eight pounds.
In a phone interview with Clark, an equipment salesman for Sunstate Equipment, he shared about the circumstances surrounding his surreal catch.
“I was focusing on spawning bays and actually watched several bass move in and out of the area I was fishing. They were using a draw that led up into the 2- to 5-foot water I was in,” he saidk.
Clark, who at age 26, has fished competitively for over 10 years, was a five-year member of the Angelo State University college fishing team in San Angelo.
Clark’s platform consisted of a Champion 202 bass boat powered by a 225 horsepower Mercury outboard. On the bow is a foot-controlled MotorGuide trolling motor, and a pair of Lowrance HDS units provide Clark with eyes under the water.
While fishing in such shallow, clear water, Clark said he relied more on his eyes, aided by a pair of Costa polarized sun glasses, than he did on sonar. In fact, he spotted the largest bass he landed on a bed in about 8 feet of water and drifted over it before fishing for the massive fish. Shortly afterward, he made a presentation to it and successfully landed it.
For the morning fishing, Clark relied upon a Strike King 3/8-ounce KVD Tour Model Swim Jig with a rattle and a Keitech swimbait in blue herring color as a trailer, all presented with an iRod baitcasting outfit.
In the afternoon, Clark picked up a spinning outfit equipped with a Gator Worm Company Senko in Motor Oil color and landed his second largest fish on it.
During his day on the water, Clark culled two more limits of fish, all from two spawning bays separated by only 150 yards.
Clark noted that since his last visit to Stillhouse, back in June 2018 when he fished a Media Bass event, the water seemed clearer, and the hydrilla much lower growing and less abundant.
As the tournament wrapped up, Logan earned $550 for his victory, which included the event’s largest fish which weighed 10.52 pounds.
Donnie O’Neal finished in second place with 19.74 pounds of fish. Third place went to Scott Smith with 15.42 pounds of fish.
Anglers interested in the “winner takes all” high-paying format of the Texas Fishing League may contact Dorch at 512-900-0215 or texasfishingleague@gmail.com.
TFL will travel to lakes LBJ, Travis and Belton from April through June for the solo events, and then the team events will take place from August through November on lakes Buchanan, Travis, Stillhouse Hollow and Belton.
