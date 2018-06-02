While there are number of factors that make kayak angling attractive, including price of entry into the sport versus that of motor boating, enhanced access to shallow and backwater areas, increased stealth and more, one big drawback has been the limited use of fish-finding sonar these platforms allow for.
Before down- and side-imaging entered the scene, simply gluing a sonar transducer on the inside of a kayak’s hull was sufficient. This “shoot-through-the-hull” approach still works for traditional colored sonar (often referred to as 2D sonar), but it will not work with transducers intended to provided down-imaging and side-imaging. Such down- and side-imaging transducers must be in direct contact with the water.
GADGETS TO THE RESCUE
It is said that necessity is the mother of invention. Lately, some useful inventions have arrived in the kayak angling market to address the necessity of using the latest sonar technology from a kayak.
Specifically, two varieties of transducer brackets intended to allow the kayak angler to fully submerge his or her side- and down-imaging transducer have hit the market.
The first is by far the most universal in where it can be mounted and what transducers can be affixed to it. The one I have become most familiar with — and most commonly see in use — is one produced by RAM.
It is referred to as its ‘transducer arm mount’.
There are a number of similar products produced by Lowrance, Scotty, YakAttack, and others. The RAM product attaches via its patented RAM ball technology (essentially a universal joint); other products attach to the topside of the kayak via a variety of mounting brackets and attachment hardware.
Several arm-style transducer brackets now incorporate heavy-duty magnets which hold to one another through the kayak’s hull so as to avoid drilling and so as to make the bracket portable for removal and/or use in other vessels.
These devices all work in essentially the same manner. They attach above the waterline and, via an arm, allow the transducer to be submerged into the water from the front, back or sides of the kayak. Models with fixed or flexible arms are available.
Although not nearly so universal in their application, there are also a number of highly customized kayak-specific and/or transducer-specific brackets engineered to allow the transducer to perform to its full potential without hindering the kayaker.
Perhaps the best example of this is the Berleypro transducer bracket model BP2601. This, for example, is designed specifically for the Lowrance Totalscan transducer, and specifically for certain Hobie brand kayaks. Planning ahead to use an arrangement like this is certainly the way to go if you have not yet purchased your kayak and sonar unit.
HURDLES TO CLEAR
Part of my business consists of providing on-the-water sonar training to Humminbird and Lowrance sonar owners. Having offered this service for over four years now, I get a number of calls each year from kayakers asking where to mount their transducers, as well as from kayakers asking how to overcome the problems they have encountered from their poor choice of transducer mounting locations.
The single most common mounting error I find is where kayakers attempt to use some manner of homemade contraption to affix a standard transducer to the bottom of their kayak. Aside from the risks inherent in putting holes in the hull below the waterline, these mounts are guaranteed to fail by being sheared off when struck by an underwater object, when the kayak is being portaged, or during loading, offloading or transport. Avoid any mounting scenario wherein the transducer protrudes down into the water from a fixed position on the kayak’s bottom.
The next most common mounting error I see is where the mounting location prohibits a clear “view” beneath the kayak to the left and right of the transducer, thus hindering the side-imaging technology substantially.
When properly mounted, one should be able to look across the top of a side-imaging transducer (left-to-right or right-to-left) and have an unobstructed view. If any part of the hull, any accessory, etc. hangs in the way, that will show up as an undesirable, constantly present mark on side-imaging.
Further, the transducer must be moved far enough forward of the kayaker to avoid being struck with the paddle, and avoid having the paddle stroke sweep though the transducer’s view.
Note here that I mention the transducer being mounted forward of the kayaker. Another common mistake is to mount the transducer behind the kayaker. When this is done, the small vortices (also called swirls or eddies) that come off the tip of the paddle with each stroke (and which contain trapped air bubbles) will show on sonar as unwanted, bright, repetitive color marks to the left and/or right of the centerline in the side-imaging’s dark region representing the water column.
ANCHORS AWEIGH
Finally, another common error I see arises when kayakers install their transducers while the kayak is out of the water, thereby failing to account for where their anchor trolley places the anchor rope while the kayak swings left and right in the wind while at anchor.
More often than not, the swing of the kayak in the wind while at anchor will be sufficient to cause the rope to strike the transducer bracket and cause the assembly to be out of alignment repeatedly.
OPTIMUM LOCATION
Although there are exceptions to every rule, the ideal location for the arm-style mounting brackets tends to be forward of the kayaker and on the side of the kayak opposite the anchor trolley.
Remember, for the sake of excellent bottom readings for down-imaging and colored ‘2D’ sonar, the down-looking face of the transducer should be parallel with the bottom of the lake.
