On April 8, the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail held its fifth and final qualifying
tournament of the 2017-2018 season on Lake Brownwood.
The event was hosted by both the city of Brownwood and the city of Early.
At safe light, 27 two-angler teams took to the water in an aim to both win the event and qualify for the remaining berths in the forthcoming championship event.
As the scales closed at 3 p.m., the team of Landen Bennett and Ty Eaton, members of Team Tightlines, took first with a five-fish limit totaling 20.39 pounds. With this win, they also secured the coveted Team of the Year title and will have their entry fee paid to the championship.
To earn this title, these young men had to both fish all five of the qualifying events as a team, and finish the five pre-championship events with the highest team tally of points, based primarily on weight of fish caught.
Taking the second-place spot was team Kaleb Clark and Nate Browers, also of Team Tightlines, with a five-fish limit totaling 20.17 pounds.
Finishing third, with a five-fish limit, was the team of Case Markham and Logan Duncan representing The Brownwood Lions, with a total weight of 19.81 pounds.
Coming in fourth was the team of Colton Hill and Caleb Ramm from Cen-Tex Bass Hunters, with a four-fish sack, tipping the scales at 17.89 pounds. Colton Hill also had Big Bass honors for the tournament with an 8.52-pound largemouth.
Rounding out the top five was the team of Logan Drake and Colton Zahn, fishing for Team Tightlines, with a five-fish limit totaling 10.90 pounds.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Lake Brownwood is a 6,490-acre lake fed by the Pecan Bayou and Jim Ned Creek, thus making it roughly the same size as Stillhouse Hollow. The lake’s maximum depth is 95 feet and it was impounded in 1933.
The reservoir has many small coves, bays and creeks with a variety of habitat. The lake is primarily lined by rocky structure and boat docks. The upper end of the Jim Ned and Pecan Bayou arms have standing timber, black willow trees and buttonbush. Water willow and bulrush are scattered throughout the lake, but water willow is most abundant in Sowell Creek, according to TPWD.
Henry Niemiec, a Killeen ISD employee from the Ellison High School campus who founded and leads the CTHSTT, said “A number of local and national businesses have supported the CTHSTT throughout this season, including Texas Boat World in Killeen, Skeeter Boats, Gary Yamamoto Bait Company, and McCain’s Performance Fishing Rods. We really appreciate their support.”
The championship event is slated for April 29 at Lake Waco. There are now 46 two-angler teams qualified for that event.
To qualify for this championship, a team needed to have finished in the top three places in at least one of the five qualifying rounds, or fished in all five qualifying rounds, or finished in the top 50 percent of their sponsoring organization (i.e. their club or high school) over the 2017-2018 season.
The top three teams in that championship will split $7,500 in scholarship money, and each will take home a championship trophy.
Parents of middle schoolers interested in their students participating in competitive tournament fishing at the high school level in the upcoming 2018-2019 school year should contact Niemiec at henry.niemiec@killeenisd.org.
