Earlier this month, the sonar manufacturing giant Lowrance introduced a free software update that instantly changed the look, and increased the readability, of their high-end units, including the HDS Gen3, the HDS Carbon, and the Elite TI series.
Trademarked as “FishReveal,” the new technology takes colored fish symbols shaped like arches similar to those anglers are accustomed to seeing on traditional, down-looking “2-D” sonar and overlays them onto a DownScan screen. This results in those fish arches appearing in highly contrasting colors on the more muted, monochromatic DownScan background (like the blue gradient color palette option, for example).
Further, the technology does an excellent job of indicating fish, and only fish, in such contrasting colors, thus making fish apparent even when located in heavy cover, especially woody cover.
For anglers who pursue cover-loving species like bass and crappie, this will be a valuable fish-finding enhancement.
I downloaded the upgrade particular to my Lowrance HDS Carbon 16 unit as soon as the update became available and have been comparing and contrasting it with color sonar and with standard DownScan imaging since that time.
I have made a few observations which I hope you find helpful.
First, know that there are model-specific software updates. The best way to obtain this free update is to go to Lowrance.com/help-and-support/ and then click on the Software Updates tile. From there, you will search for your unit’s model number and download the appropriate update onto a mini-SD card.
Because these updates are unit-specific, you cannot use a card from a buddy who downloaded the update for a model different than yours.
Next, know that your waypoints, routes and trails will not be altered as a result of the update, but it is always a good idea to save these three valuable sets of data before making any adjustments to your unit.
I encountered a small glitch when I uploaded FishReveal in that my unit slowed down greatly to the point where my colored sonar DownScan and side-looking StructureScan either crawled slowly across the screen or stopped altogether. A simple “soft reset” took care of this.
If you experience this on your unit (which the Lowrance technical support staff indicated you might), you can do a soft reset by turning the unit off, holding in the Pages button, then (while still holding in the Pages button), pressing the Power button until a beep is heard. Once the beep is heard, wait three more seconds then release the Pages button. The soft reset will now be complete.
To access the FishReveal features, go to a full-screen version of StructureScan and in the View menu, select Down. Remember, FishReveal only works with DownScan, not with side-looking StructureScan.
Once in DownScan view, look for the Advanced menu button on the right side of the screen and press it.
The new menu has a FishReveal button. Touch it to turn FishReveal on. You will know it is turned on if the orange triangular tab appears in the lower right-hand corner of the box labeled for the FishReveal option. This same procedure is used to toggle FishReveal back off again.
I discovered the factory setting for FishReveal’s sensitivity was much too high initially, so I manually adjusted it downward and found that 76 to 81 percent performed well on Belton Lake and on Stillhouse Hollow.
Because none of us has much experience with FishReveal, using the FishReveal option while at the same time playing 2-D sonar and DownScan without FishReveal turned on in three equal columns on the display screen will help you lessen the learning curve as you compare the new look of FishReveal to the two other views that have been a part of our sonar units for quite some time now.
Finally, remember that no sonar technology, nor any amount of adjustment, is going to improve your sonar imagery unless you first level your transducer to be parallel to the lake bottom while you are in forward gear, moving slowly ahead in a straight line.
During the on-the-water sonar training sessions I offer, I always suggest my students designate a few hours to getting on the water and just experimenting and observing sonar without fishing gear onboard. By resisting the urge to fish, you will gain invaluable insights about how the many variables now in existence on modern sonar units impact the imagery rendered. This same advice goes for getting familiar with FishReveal.
