Wow! Last week’s article entitled “Popcorn, anyone? Dealing with summer’s schooling fish” really scratched where many of you were itching.
I got more positive feedback and more requests for additional information on that article than on any other I have written despite the fact that it ran on Monday instead of Sunday.
Most of the comments I received went something like this, “Bob, I see the schooling fish like those you mentioned in your article all summer and had no idea what they were or how to fish for them. Could you please give more details on how to catch these fish?”
To review, “popcorn schooling action” takes place when one or several species of gamefish herd young-of-the-year baitfish to the surface and feed heavily, albeit briefly, on them, thus creating a visible and audible clue as to their location.
Aside from the tactics spelled out last week, the following guidance will also help anglers take advantage of such activity.
Go early, go late
Although popcorn schooling can and does take place throughout the day, the majority takes place within the first three hours after sunrise and again in the last hour prior to sunset to about 20 minutes beyond sunset. If you have the luxury of choosing the times you pursue these fish, these are the times to be out there.
The wind is not your friend
Although a blowing wind will be an aid in most all other fishing circumstances, all but a light breeze will typically eliminate popcorn schooling. This has a lot to do with the fact the baitfish the gamefish are feeding upon are very small. When the wind blows and ripples the surface, these small baitfish become very difficult to silhouette against the sky. Fish cannot feed on fish they cannot see under such circumstances.
Look before you leap
The value of observation cannot be overstated when it comes to popcorn schoolers. Simply stopping your boat, standing atop the highest part of your boat (your casting deck, your cooler sitting on your casting deck, your leaning post, etc.) and slowly studying the surface around you can reveal the white spray and glint of water droplets thrown into the air by aggressively feeding fish.
Be ready … really ready
When I am pursuing popcorn schooling fish, I will have my clients standing in the positions they will be casting from with their spinning outfits’ bails open and their baits hanging down an appropriate distance from the rod tip -- as ready as possible to cast once a fish breaks the surface or a baitfish jumps. Because we never know how long fish will stay visible, time is of the essence.
Cast quickly, cast accurately
As fish feed, especially in the presence of other fish, they momentarily throw caution to the wind and get careless. A well-placed cast that lands just beyond the feeding fish will avoid spooking those fish and can then be retrieved through the feeding fish while they are still careless. To up your odds, if multiple fish are breaking the surface simultaneously, cast to the closest one.
fluorocarbon and hardware
Belton and Stillhouse are both extremely clear right now thanks to a lack of flooding rains, light winds, and zebra mussels. Using fluorocarbon as a short leader material for the sake of invisibility and keeping hardware like weights and snap swivels small (if even necessary at all) will up your success.
I typically use only a size 1 or 2 snap to attach my lures to the fluorocarbon leader.
Long rods, large arbors
To maximize my casting distance, I often rely on spinning rods as long as eight feet in length coupled with large arbor reels to get the most distance out of my casts. My rods of choice are the St. Croix Panfish Series PFS80LMF2 rod which is alight action rod with a medium fast taper.
I couple these with Pflueger Arbor 7453X spinning reels. These reels have a large diameter spool. The larger coils of line coming off of these reels allow casts to go further than do conventional, smaller spinning reels. I use Sufix 832 braided line in 10-pound test and finish all of this off with a 15-pound test length of fluorocarbon as a leader.
Small shad imitator baits
My two go-to baits for popcorn schoolers are the small #12 Luhr-Jensen Pet Spoon and the 3/8 ounce Redneck Fish’n’ Jigs 180 slab in silver halographic. Both are shad-shaped, small, silver, and hook and hold fish. The slab can be cast as-is, and the Pet Spoon is lightweight and therefore must be rigged to a weighted popping cork or other form of weighted float (like a cigar float) to provide the necessary weight to cast it any distance.
If you miss, don’t swing
When popcorn schooling takes place, I assume the fish I see on the surface are but the tip of the iceberg with many more fish just under the surface. When I see one fish pursuing my bait, I assume there are others I cannot see, and when I get a strike and fail to hook a fish, I just continue my retrieve without setting the hook so as not to pull my bait away from the rest of the fish still in pursuit of my bait.
Popcorn schoolers are among the most aggressive fish you will encounter. If a bait is missed by the first fish that swipes at it, other will follow and strike until you connect with one.
How many hooks do you need?
Because removing hooks from caught fish can consume valuable time, I keep Redneck 180’s on my boat because they have the treble hook removed and replaced with a single hook. The VMC 7237 hook in size 2 or 4 is my choice for this replacement. When popcorn schooling turns into a full-on feed in which fish do not leave the surface but instead feed continuously (typically at sunset), the time not spent working treble hooks loose will translate into many more fish landed. Of course, Pet Spoons only have a single hook, so no replacement is needed there.
Be courteous
If a boat is working a small school of fish, put in the time to find your own fish, just like they did. Do not horn in on others’ action. If there is an acre of fish churning the surface, stay as far as you can from others. If the school splinters, pursue whichever group the other boat does not choose to pursue.
Watch your wake
When your boat moves through the water under the power of your outboard, it produces a wake. Even a small wake washing over a group of topwater feeding fish will put them off, and they may or may not resume feeding afterwards.
Be cognizant of your wake as you move from school to school, and consider if moving is even necessary at all. More often than not, just staying put will result in more opportunities to cast to more catchable fish than a “run and gun” approach will.
Another six weeks to go
If history is any teacher, as long as the weather stays hot, dry, and stable, our popcorn schooling should continue through the end of August. My records indicate that the three to four days either side of the full moon will see diminished popcorn action, otherwise, keep your eyes peeled and be forearmed with these time-tested tactics.
Note: Last week’s article may be found online at http://kdhnews.com/sports/fishing/bob-maindelle-popcorn-anyone-dealing-with-summer-s-schooling-fish/article_4a6d0a0e-8886-11e8-b9ae-f31def919b69.html.
