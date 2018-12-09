Every year, right around Thanksgiving, sufficiently cold weather drives migratory, fish-eating birds south and into Central Texas.
The larger the body of water, the more birds that body of water is likely to have winter over upon it.
Locally, for example, Belton Lake has the greatest number of birds. Stillhouse Hollow Lake, with approximately half of the acreage of Belton, has far less than half the number of birds than Belton, and further to our south, Lake Georgetown at about half the size of Stillhouse Hollow, has nearly no over-wintering birds.
There are several species of birds which migrate to our area each year to escape the ice-up of lakes further north which prevents these birds from feeding in open water. Species include gulls, terns, loons, cormorants, osprey and blue herons.
Of greatest aid to anglers are the all-white (and therefore easily observed) gulls and terns.
Understanding these two species’ behaviors can go a long way toward solving the location puzzle and help anglers determine where baitfish, and the gamefish that feed upon those baitfish, are located.
Let’s go through the evolution from least active to most active bird behavior and try to understand what these behaviors indicate.
NO BIRDS PRESENT
Fish feeding behavior tends to peak right at, and a few hours following, sunrise and again a few hours before and up through sunset. During times of year (mid-November through early March in this part of Texas) when birds winter over on our lakes but no birds can be observed, it is likely birds have passed on this location and are either feeding elsewhere or are patrolling elsewhere. Bottom line: Keep moving and looking for birds.
BIRDS PRESENT BUT ROOSTED
When birds are still sitting or standing where they have spent the night, typically in open, flat terrain and right at the water’s edge so they have 360-degree visibility, they have yet to sense that the time is right to take flight and either begin patrolling or heading to areas of prior feeding success. For the angler, this typically means this segment of the lake has not yet “turned on.” One can either choose to continue looking at other segments of the lake where other birds are up and working, or choose to stay put and observe the roosted birds for more active feeding behavior.
BIRDS PATROLLING
When birds fly from their roosting area right around sunrise (or when there is enough light to see on cloudy days), they will typically do one of two things: patrol or feed. If the weather has been stable and the fish feed around the same time and in the same locations day after day, the birds will head directly to these areas expecting a meal. If the weather has been turbulent and the fish are not in a feeding routine, the birds will patrol in search of fish activity.
Patrolling birds tend to fly high and arrange themselves abreast of one another, flying generally straight, thus spreading out and helping one another cover ground.
BIRDS FEEDING
Feeding birds which have located fish not yet close enough to the surface for them to grab will tend to fly lower to the water and will circle over the same patch of water again and again waiting for an opportunity to grab a fish.
Feeding birds which have located fish close enough to the surface to snatch with their beaks will dive down into the water to do so. Gulls will only submerge their beak and pick food off the surface. Terns will fold back their wings and plunge a body’s length under water to grab their prey.
In both cases these birds are keyed in on small fish, like sunfish and shad, which have been crippled or killed by the hungry gamefish below. These gamefish push bait upward toward the surface where the bait can be silhouetted against the bright surface, and trap them there. The baitfish get caught between the fish below and the birds above.
Feeding activity can last anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours.
Although sonar will typically show fish in the water column spread from the surface to the bottom, the vast majority of the fish are still going to be bottom-oriented. The colder the weather and water, the truer this is.
BIRDS RESTING ON THE WATER
When birds are observed resting on the water, this typically means a feed has concluded and the birds are simply conserving energy resting in this area until another feeding time begins, typically in the last 90 minutes prior to sunset.
Just because the birds are not flying does not mean that fish are not present, nor that they cannot be caught. Rather, it typically means that the fish are not aggressively feeding. Using sonar to probe areas where birds are resting on the water is still a good idea. This typically takes place in the least productive time of day, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this time of year when days are short.
GEARING UP
My go-to bait this time of year is a white 3/8-ounce or 3/4-ounce slab with a Hazy Eye Stinger hook attached to the line-tie end of the lure, opposite the treble hook. These are easily found online. I base my bait selection on the size of shad I see the gulls eating and/or on the size of the shad I see the fish I’ve caught in the area regurgitating.
PRACTICAL EXERCISE
These past several weeks have provided ample opportunity to observe all of the bird behaviors described above on both Belton and Stillhouse.
On Dec. 1, I guided four friends, Jerry Saikley, Jeff Burns, Jason Woods and Mark Lockhart, on a multispecies fishing trip on Belton Lake. Although the forecast called for westerly winds as high as 17 mph, there was no wind blowing as we got started. Calm winds usually equate to calm (nonfeeding) fish. During this time, we observed at least 100 gulls perched on the shoreline where they had spent the night.
We moved on and looked at another segment of the lake instead of waiting and hoping those roosted birds would become energized.
As we patrolled, we observed gulls and terns, arrayed in groups of 3 to 5 per flock, also patrolling.
Before long, several patrolling groups converged on one area about 75 yards in diameter. They began to circle at first and then began to dive routinely. We made our move to get near this activity and let sonar dictate exactly when we would stop, set the Spot Lock on the Minn Kota Ulterra, and fish from a hover over top of the active fish we had found.
As we began fishing, we initially landed white bass. As the white bass continued feeding aggressively in the vicinity of my boat, other, more bottom-oriented species of fish moved in, namely drum and catfish, including a beautifully-colored yellow (flathead) catfish weighing in at 14.75 pounds landed by Saikley.
By the time four-plus hours had gone by, we had amassed a catch of 127 fish, many of which we found simply by closely observing nearby bird behavior, and all of which came on the slab-stinger hook combination worked vertically.
