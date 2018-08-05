If there is one redeeming quality about our long, hot Texas summers it is that we enjoy long periods of stable weather in which one day’s weather is identical to the next.
This stable weather offers predictability in patterns of fish behavior. Looking for, identifying, and then capitalizing on the timing of such patterns takes angling pursuits from randomness to efficiency.
An example — I have, with few exceptions, operated my guided trips thus far this summer on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir. During periods of stable weather I noted that at mid-morning, starting around 8:30 a.m., schoolie-sized largemouth bass would begin to herd young-of-the-year shad to the surface.
When I approached these aggressively feeding fish, I also noted white bass feeding along with the largemouth bass. I further noted that this feeding displayed a normal (bell-shaped) curve which played out over about a 90-minute period, starting slowly, increasing to a peak, then falling off and finally tapering back to nil.
A number of my guided parties enjoyed the fruits of this observation as I continued to identify such activity, thus enabling me to put them on fish as I returned to the same areas and encountered the same activity for many consecutive days.
What is this “stable weather,” you may ask? Stable weather is weather influenced by stationary high pressure. When you look at a weather map and see a blue capital “H” superimposed over Texas, you will know high pressure is dominating our weather, keeping low pressure systems away.
High pressure is characterized by dry, hot weather with low humidity, minimal cloud cover and winds with a southerly component (i.e., southeast, south, or southwest).
One of the reasons I wanted to address this topic is because I saw a boatful of anglers last weekend who clearly did not appreciate the importance of making these observations. The following is what I witnessed, and this is certainly not an isolated incident.
As I fished with clients on a Friday morning, I noted that largemouth and white bass were beginning to feed on shad on the surface as I used high-powered optics to scan for just such activity. I checked my watch; the time was 8:30 am.. The action lasted about 90 minutes. About 50 minutes into the productive action, another boat with three anglers approached, saw we were catching fish and stopped to fish near us. They boated a few fish and then departed about the same time I did once the action had ceased.
The following morning, before sunrise at around 6:30 a.m., I was at the launch site preparing to receive that day’s clients. No doubt excited about their catch the morning before, the same boatload of anglers launched right beside me. I could have bet money on what was about to happen. They launched and made a beeline right for the area that produced fish the previous morning.
Understanding this concept of timing, I put my clients on fish for the first two hours of the morning via downrigging at other locations, waiting to visit the area that had produced from 8:30 a.m. to around 10 a.m. the previous day at about that same time on this particular morning.
As I headed to the area that had produced the previous morning, the three aforementioned anglers passed me going the opposite direction. They had fished a fruitless two hours and were now just driving around hoping to find something to fish for.
I pulled in where they had just departed, ran sonar over the area, found bait and gamefish, put downriggers in the water and began catching fish that were just getting active and which were holding on or near the bottom.
In less than 15 minutes, these fish became increasingly active and, within 10 minutes of the time those fish began feeding on the surface the previous day, those fish did likewise on this day as well. We enjoyed another 90 minutes of nonstop action via downrigging, vertical jigging and horizontal casting until the fish quieted back down around 10:10 a.m.
Last week was a tougher week thanks to a cold front which pushed into the area just after 9 a.m. Monday. This disrupted the stable weather pattern that had been in place. Fish could certainly still be taken, but there was a lack of consistency as to the timing and location of the bite.
On Friday our winds finally returned to a southerly direction and our typical summer weather pattern resumed. If the NOAA forecast holds true, this stable weather will persist through at least next Friday, hence, patterns should emerge which will hold true until another wrinkle in the weather descends upon the region.
Oftentimes, patterns will resume where they left off. In my fishing logs which date back to 1992, I have been careful to note the exact times at which environmental triggers seem to have impacted fish behavior.
The successful angler would do well to consider doing likewise so that trend analysis is made possible based on data you have collected and are confident in.
