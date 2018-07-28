No doubt this week’s record-setting heat had a least a few of us thinking about alternatives to fishing in Texas during the month of July. (Note that I, personally, was not thinking about alternatives to fishing, only to alternatives to fishing in the heat!)
Whether your aim is to fish in cooler conditions, to catch a species you have never landed before, to catch an outsized specimen of a particular species or scratch an item off of your ‘bucket list,’ advanced planning is the key to a successful getaway.
I share with you here some considerations that went into my own planning process for several of the most memorable fishing trips I have taken through the years.
KNOW YOUR GOAL
Being able to be as specific as possible in communicating what you want to accomplish will help the guide you hire to help you realize your goal. It will also help you choose the right guide for the job and will help both of you identify ideal timing for your trip.
For example, there is a world of difference between telling a guide, “I want to catch stripers off of Cape Cod” and telling a guide, “I want to sight fish for numbers of striped bass using fly gear in the waters around Cape Cod; lots of action is important to me.”
Automatically, any guide who does not specialize in fly fishing will no longer be considered. Also, the goal of sight fishing may drive the start and end times of your trip, and your desire to have lots of action for numbers of fish helps the guide suggest to you times during the season when you are most likely to encounter such opportunities.
TIMING IS EVERYTHING
Sure, fish can be caught under most all conditions and during most all seasons of the year, but there are definitely windows of opportunity where quality and/or quantity peaks are experienced. Scheduling a trip in the heart of these peak windows greatly hedges your bet of realizing your goals.
As an example, I had always wanted to fish inshore for New England striped bass. Generally speaking, these fish run up the East Coast in the spring, spawn in the major freshwater rivers there, return to the saltwater in early summer, spend the summers feeding in the open ocean from Massachusetts up into the waters off the coast of Maine, and then follow the bait back down the East Coast off the Carolinas as the water begins to cool in October.
After I had narrowed down my search to two guides who worked the Kennebec River system in Maine, I asked them to hand-pick a one-week block which they would recommend for me to accomplish my own goals. Both guides chose the same week in early June after consulting tables for tide and moon phase and after drawing on their own years of experience on the waters there.
I now had a high degree of confidence that the timing of my trip was well-positioned.
I began this process over a year in advance. This is almost a requirement in most well-known, productive fisheries as peak season dates often get booked a year in advance by those who have an excellent experience and want to return to enjoy it again the following year.
HIRE A FULL-TIME PROFESSIONAL
As you do your legwork online to weed out the few true, full-time professionals from the many “weekend” guides looking to make a few extra bucks, there are a few subtle things to look for to help you tell the difference.
First, how long has the guide been in business? To stay in business, a guide must have a solid reputation and returning clientele; both take time to build. Look through a guide’s trip logs on his or her website and look for faces and names that appear year after year. If the guide makes it past the five-year mark on the same body of water, they will likely have these things available for you to research.
Next, ask exactly how many paid trips (not just trips) the guide runs each year. In southern waters guides typically can fish year-round, so something in the neighborhood of 180 to 200 or more paid trips per year illustrates that the guide is not just a weekend warrior, but rather is out on the water frequently enough to keep up with the movement of fish. In northern waters, the season is shorter, so that must be factored in. Regardless, the guide’s schedule should be full during fishable weather.
Websites are often a solid indicator of your guide’s level of professionalism. In this day and age, the website is typically where a client’s first impression of a guide is made. If the website is non-existent, amateurish, filled with grammatical errors, outdated or shows no evidence of tenure or routine guiding activity, you need to move on.
Finally, although it does not put fish in the boat, your full-time professional guides will carry insurance on their fishing operation (not just their tow vehicle as is required by law). Folks who truly fish for a living know that accidents can happen; insurance is a professional’s way of protecting his business and his clients when the unexpected occurs.
PERSONALITY MATTERS, TOO
Full-time professional fishing guides come in many flavors. Some are laid-back, some are driven, some are analytical, some specialize in specific disciplines and/or on specific species, some are animated and some are less extroverted, and so on.
Although two guides may be equally qualified, remember, you are considering spending a half-day, a day or several days on what is essentially an otherwise small, deserted island (called a boat) with this fellow, so choose someone who, based on your prior phone conversations, seems to be a good fit.
If your schedule allows, consider meeting face-to-face prior to the trip, or at least holding a phone conversation. Texts and emails do not convey personality, tone of voice or demeanor well and therefore should not be relied upon as the sole means of communication for a trip well-planned.
A few years back I planned a mako shark fly fishing trip out of San Diego with well-known guide Conway Bowman’s operation. After speaking with both him and his partner, I quickly surmised that the partner was fishing daily while Bowman was fishing perhaps once weekly given his television filming schedule, speaking engagements, etc. In the end, I passed on the more popular “name brand” guide and went with the guide who had his finger on the pulse of the fishery every day it was safe to get out there and fish.
get referrals, and check them
Any professional guide should not hesitate to give you at least a short list of names and numbers of satisfied clients you can contact so as to form your own opinion about the operation you are considering booking with, and in so doing, give yourself peace of mind about your forthcoming decision.
As a guide, I in no way perceive this as a lack of trust or think of those requesting referrals as being suspicious of me. I know what my clients are going to say about their experiences with me, so I look at this as one more reason I am giving someone to book with me. Your go-to guide will likely share these sentiments.
CONSIDER MULTIPLE DATES
Although you may plan everything perfectly, weather can throw a curveball into your plans at any time.
If you are going to spend the money to fly to a destination, pay for lodging and meals, rent a car, etc., all to fish for a 4-6 hour trip booked on a busy guide’s calendar in the heart of a peak season, you risk all of that falling through if all of your plans coincide with the passage of a cold front, or even a slow-moving thunderstorm. You are wise to consider booking at least two dates inside of a week’s span with at least a day separating the two to allow for weather. If you only get one of the trips in, at least you will have had a chance at accomplishing your fishing mission.
While there are many other considerations which go into making a trip a memorable one, many of those are common to planning for any other trip, be it for business or pleasure. The aforementioned considerations pertain specifically to a successful angling pursuit.
Use these as a checklist the next time you plan to spend your hard-earned money to get away to a fishing destination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.