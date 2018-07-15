Have you ever paid attention to how popcorn pops?
First, there is silence. Then, a few early birds begin to pop in advance of the main event. Soon, it seems like all of the remaining kernels are popping simultaneously in a brief frenzy.
Finally, there are a few late bloomers left popping, and then, as quickly as it started, all is silent again.
The surface feeding action of summertime fish reminds me of this predictable pattern of popcorn.
The surface is calm or perhaps just a bit choppy as light winds blow. Then, you catch a glimpse of a small baitfish skipping across the surface, swimming for its life. A few feet away, a gamefish breaks the surface and tosses water droplets aloft as it pursues young-of-the-year shad.
In an instant, a frothing frenzy erupts, covering a portion of the lake’s surface perhaps 10 to 20 yards in diameter as dozens or even hundreds of white bass, hybrid striped bass, and/or largemouth bass feed with reckless abandon.
Then, as if turned off with a switch, the action ceases but for a fish or two here or there getting in their last licks on the forage, and then, it all dies for keeps, and the surface once again reveals no evidence of the fish life beneath.
This popcorn schooling takes place all during the warmest months of the year, beginning in earnest around mid-June and going, typically, until the first few cold fronts push in during the month of September, cooling the water and changing the face of fishing once again.
During this popcorn schooling, gamefish like the species aforementioned, work together in schools to herd the fish they prey upon toward the surface, thus trapping them against the surface and momentarily gorging on these small, slow-swimming baitfish while they have nowhere to turn.
Once the bait is forced to the surface, it is easily silhouetted against the bright sky above, and the gamefish eat all they can as quickly as they can until the small baitfish finally work their way back beneath the gamefish, where those gamefish either continue to pursue and eat beneath the surface or lose track of the bait as it scatters and dives bottomward and becomes harder to spot against the darkness of the depths.
Anglers, this one included, find this popcorn schooling both exciting and frustrating at the same time.
The gamefish appears just so briefly that one scarcely has time to get the boat to the fish via outboard or trolling motor and then make a cast or two before the action disappears.
After pondering over how to take more complete advantage of these fish when they reveal themselves in such a manner, I have come up with a few popcorn schooling tactics which will help any angler, anywhere such fish behavior is commonplace.
TO PURSUE OR NOT TO PURSUE
Perhaps the biggest decision to make is determining whether or not you will sit in one spot near recent popcorn action and wait for fish to make their presence known or whether you will be at-the-ready to make a fast run across the surface to nearby fish once they come to the surface. There are pros and cons with each approach.
The primary pro of running and gunning is that you will typically arrive in enough time to take at least one good cast into a school. The con is that the disturbance you create with your boat’s wake will almost certainly guarantee that the school disappears once it washes over the feeding school, if that school even stays at the surface that long.
The primary pro of staying put within the center of mass of recent popcorn action is that if you guess correctly and one or more schools of gamefish do appear within casting range, you will likely be able to take multiple fish from any given school during the time that school is at the surface because your fixed position and lack of movement will not alert them to your presence.
Often, once a fish is hooked and played back to the boat, some individuals from the school will trail after that hooked fish, placing them in even easier casting distance for a second follow-up cast.
My preference and suggestion is to stay put and roll the dice on catching a greater number of fish.
ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE
A third approach, and the one I use most often when I have aboard clients who are children and/or who are not capable of casting long distances nor of casting accurately, is to downrig in the vicinity of the schooling activity.
If I see three or four schools of fish engage in popcorn schooling in a definable area perhaps 100 yards in diameter or less, I will use a split screen on my sonar unit set to show both my chart and my colored sonar and will run an organized, serpentine search pattern over the area with my downrigger balls set just 10-14 feet below the surface.
Once I have searched an area in such a manner, the trail of my movement over the area as displayed on my chart will look as if I have gone back and forth from one side (the east side, for example) to the other (the west side, in this example), as if mowing a lawn in long, adjacent strips.
Such was the case this week on both Lake Belton and on Stillhouse.
On Monday I fished Belton with Geoffrey Van Riper along with his young son, Greg, and young nephews, Jake and Kaden Howley.
Knowing that having four clients, three of whom were kids, all trying to cast at the same time would be a recipe for disaster, we sent a pair of three-armed umbrella rigs down to depth, each equipped with three small Pet Spoonsselected to imitate the size of the forage we saw gamefish driving to the surface.
The Cannon Digi-Troll 10TS downrigger automatically took the baits down to the depth we selected (14 feet) as we observed small groups of gamefish on sonar. Although the action did not last long, each of the boys were able to boat multiple fish while two other nearby boats who chose to pursue visible fish by chasing after them, failed to do so.
NO MATTER WHAT, KEEP IT SMALL
Regardless of the approach you choose, do not make the mistake I see many unsuccessful anglers make – that of using baits that are just too large.
Most anglers choose baits that are too large because they rely on the weight of those baits to cover the long casting distances often required when presenting to popcorn schools.
Unfortunately, these fish are typically locked in on very small 1.25 to 1.75 inch long young-of-the-year shad and will not fall for anything much outside the size, color, and profile of these sway-bellied, white and silver little baitfish.
Considering all of this, I often rely on spinning gear instead of baitcasting gear when I choose to cast to these fish. Or, if using casting gear, I will put a weighted popping cork at the other end of a 2.5 foot long leader ahead of my presentation to provide extra weight for casting without increasing the size or weight of the bait (typically a hand-tied white streamer).
There is nothing to get your heart racing more than seeing aggressively feeding fish giving their location away. With these tips, hopefully you will be able to “enjoy your popcorn” to a greater extent going forward.
