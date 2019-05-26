Through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Angler Recognition Program, anglers may receive recognition for successfully landing large fish of all species.
Knowing what the current records are, and being prepared to take the necessary steps for applying for a record, are essential to entry into this recognition program.
It is helpful to realize there are quite a number of record categories available to enter. Freshwater records are maintained on both a statewide level and on a by-water body basis. Additionally, subcategories exist for junior anglers under the age of 17. There are also separate categories for kept fish versus those caught and released. Finally, there are gear-specific records for fly gear, rod and reel, archery and all-tackle (which includes trotlines, juglines, poles without reels, etc.).
A quick glance at the waterbody records for the body or bodies of water you routinely fish may reveal some obvious gaps in which no angler has yet to enter a record fish for a species you commonly pursue.
For example, as I write this article, nearby Lake Travis has no bluegill sunfish record set for either the adult flyfishing category nor for the Junior Angler rod and reel category.
Regardless of what species you pursue or what record category may be of interest to you, knowing exactly what needs to be done to get a record fish qualified, and doing these things quickly, are the keys to success.
STEPS TO TAKE
No matter what category you pursue, a photograph of the angler with the fish is required. Also required is a clear (and I emphasize clear) photo of the fish on a measuring tape or measuring board showing the fish’s length. In this photo, the fish’s mouth must be shut and the tail lobes must be pinched together.
The photo must show the entire fish on the measuring device in this posture.
My experience has revealed that the easiest way to accomplish this is to have one person down on hands and knees holding the fish as required, while another person, positioned behind the person holding the fish, takes the photo.
Use of a fish measuring board, like a Check It Stik, which has a 90-degree stop to slide the fish’s mouth against, is preferable to a tape measure, ruler or yardstick.
The inclusion of a second person is necessary so as to serve as a witness to the measurement, and their contact information must be recorded as it will be required on the application.
If applying for a catch-and-release record, these are the only steps necessary before releasing the fish.
Assuming the fish exceeds the minimum length thresholds established for that species (or the length of an existing record), the angler is now ready to complete an application and send it in, with photos, to the TPWD headquarters in Austin.
For other than catch-and-release categories, one extra step is required: that of weighing the fish on a certified scale.
Maintaining a certified scale is a bit of a hassle and involves some expense. I maintain two certified scales. This involves an annual drive to Bastrop Scale Company, and the expense of $25.00 per scale to have the calibration done and a certification seal affixed to the scale.
While you can do this, you can also make use of various TPWD Weigh Stations located throughout the state.
If you decide to enter a fish into other than a catch-and-release category, preventing weight loss through dehydration is important. I have found that placing the fish in an ice bath of ice cubes and water (and not just on ice) helps to keep the slime coat in place and maintain the fish’s weight until it can be weighed.
As with the requirement that there be a witness to the length measurement for released fish, there is also a requirement that there be a witness to the weighing of the fish. Only persons other than the individual doing the weighing and the angler catching the fish may serve as the witness.
To review, you should now have a photo of you with the fish, a photo of the fish on a measuring device, and (if not a catch-and-release fish) a weight taken on a certified scale. You should also have contact information for the person witnessing the measurement and (if not a catch-and-release fish) contact information for the weigher and another witness to the weighing.
You are now ready to download and manually complete a record application. Applications may be found at tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/programs/fishrecords/rules/.
If you are fortunate enough to land a state record, notarization of your application by a notary public will also be required.
WHERE TO WEIGH
Locally, I know of two entities offering record fish weighing services. One is my business, Holding the Line Guide Service, located at the south end of the FM3481 bridge over Stillhouse Hollow. I can be reached at 254-368-7411 between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. In addition to weighing the fish, I will assist anglers in completing the required application and I am able to submit that application electronically while you wait. I maintain two scales with 15- and 30-pound maximums.
The other entity I discovered recently through Facebook is Fin and Bones Taxidermy in Temple, near Sammons Golf Links. The owner, Bill Muntz, has a 44-pound maximum scale which reads to 1/100th of a pound. He can be reached at 254-913-4392.
Although they do not necessarily advertise this service, some butcher shops and grocery stores may assist, as well.
Simply being aware of what needs to be done and thinking through in advance how you will go about doing it are the keys to successfully qualifying your record catch when that magic moment comes along.
