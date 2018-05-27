Obtaining quality photos of my clients with their catch goes hand-in-hand with my guide service’s 100 percent catch-and-release policy.
Over the years, and with the help of some great local photographers, like Pert Garraway of Killeen, I have been able to consistently capture quality fish photos and now share some of the tips for doing so with you.
BROADSIDE TO THE CAMERA
Perhaps the most common ‘rookie’ mistake I see anglers making while taking fish photos is failing to present the broadside of the fish to the camera. Instead, many anglers unintentionally hold the fish such that the dark back or the light belly is toward the camera. This makes the fish look much skinnier than it truly is, and does not capture the beauty of the coloration of a fish’s side.
The bottom line here is to hold the fish so the side of the fish is parallel to the camera’s lens.
LOOK INTO THE LIGHT
For daytime photography, even when the sun is not shining due to cloud cover, always attempt to have the angler holding the fish facing toward the sun, with the sun coming over the shoulder of the photographer from behind.
This places natural sunlight on the side of the fish and eliminates shadows.
BEWARE OF YOUR OWN SHADOW
When following the advice above, the photographer must be aware of his or her own shadow as well as any shadows cast by objects on the boat or shoreline, like tree branches, rods pointing upward resting in rod holders, or landing nets oriented vertically. Any objects casting shadows on the fish or the angler should be relocated.
SUNGLASSES OFF, PLEASE
To make the subject holding the fish more recognizable, taking a photo of the angler without sunglasses on is preferable.
If the sun is so intense that being without sunglasses causes the subject to squint or close his or her eyes, simply instruct them to close their eyes and then to open them on the count of three. Audibly count to three and take the photo when the subject’s eyes are open. This is especially effective with children.
WOW, THAT’S SHINY
Because freshly caught fish have a sheen of water on their scales, that water can reflect light, causing an “aluminum-foil like” reflection that washes out the photo with too much light and which looks unnatural.
To combat this, have the angler holding the fish slowly rotate up to 30 degrees or so left or right from facing directly into the sun and continuously look through the camera’s viewfinder or your phone’s screen to see if the shiny glare has disappeared.
If this still does not work, try keeping the angler in a fixed position and having the photographer move to one side or the other and/or shooting the photo from just above or just below a head-on orientation.
WAIT FOR THE CLOUDS
On days that are partly cloudy, waiting for a bit of cloud cover to obscure the direct sun often makes for better photos than those taken in direct sunlight. The diffuse light is more than sufficient to light up the fish and the angler, but without risking the glare, squinting, etc., more common with photos take in direct sunlight.
DON’T DWARF THAT FISH
In photos showing multiple anglers holding fish, attempt to have all anglers standing abreast of one another so no one is in either the foreground or the background.
If, for example, two anglers are holding fish of equal size, but one angler is in the foreground of the photo and the other angler is in the background, the fish held by the angler in the background will appear much smaller than the fish held by the angler in the foreground.
Alternately, if space (on a boat, for example) does not permit all anglers to stand abreast, instruct the anglers to hold the fish in the same plane from side to side.
In other words, the angler nearest the camera might need to hold his fish close to his chest, while the angler in the background may need to extend his arm to bring the fish directly beside the fish held by the person nearest the camera.
MINIMIZE BACKGROUND
The focal point of a fishing photo is the fish. Hence, try to fill the photo with the fish and the face of the person holding it, and cut down on unnecessary background (sky, trees, water, etc.). Accomplishing this may mean getting close to the subject, even to the point of being inside the angler’s “personal space.”
The result with be a more pleasing, colorful, detail-rich photo.
Yes, excessive background can be cropped out later with photo editing tools, but taking this step will save a lot of editing work over the long haul.
GET IT ALL IN, THEN KEEP SHOOTING
Before taking the photo, look to be sure the head of the angler is fully in the top of the frame, and that the tail of the fish is fully in the bottom of the frame.
Now, take multiple photos in rapid succession. Doing so will make sure that you have an alternative if the subject blinked, if the fish flapped its tail and blurred the photo, etc.
For those who practice catch, photograph, and release, the photo is the only tangible thing you will have to remember that trophy.
Make it a good one!
