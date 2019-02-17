Accessible courtesy docks, it seems, are a luxury item anymore. Courtesy docks used for temporarily “parking” your boat as you park your tow vehicle have become more the exception than the rule thanks to either drought or flood keeping them out of reach of the boating public.
When floating courtesy docks are not accessible, the only alternative is to beach your boat on the shoreline.
Given the primarily hard, limestone shoreline of both Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, at least some hull damage will occur when pulling up onto the shore to load or offload unless some manner of hull protection is installed.
Enter a line of products generally referred to as keel guards. Keel guards come in many colors and lengths, but all serve the same purpose, which is to act as a shock-absorbing, gouge-preventing layer of protection to the fiberglass hulls to which they are affixed.
There are two general categories of keel guards — stick-on and spray-on.
The old adage ‘You get what you pay for’ certainly applies here.
I feel my guide boat is a good proving ground for products as it is used at least every other day, sometimes more, and therefore exposes outdoor products and marine accessories to greater wear and tear in a single season than most boats’ accessories will see in five years or more.
That said, I have been very disappointed with stick-on keel guards. While I will not share the name of the products that have failed me, I will say that of the three stick-on keel guards I have tried, all companies did honor their warranty when their products failed. However, the amount of hassle and elbow grease required to remove the aggressive adhesive residue left behind by a failed stick-on product in preparation for attaching a new one, leaves one thinking he ought to have been compensated for such a failed product instead of merely getting a new stick-on device.
About six years ago I invested (note I say invested, not spent) the extra money and had a spray-on keel guard installed on my guide boat by Line-X of Harker Heights after meeting the owners, Barry and Mary Stout, at the Central Texas Boat and Outdoor Show. I was so pleased with that product that I had another one sprayed on my new boat the day after I drove it back to Texas from Dover, New Hampshire, where it was built, and before that boat ever went in the water. That was in January of 2016.
Since then I have beached my boat on both the natural shoreline as well as upon concrete boat ramps literally hundreds of times and the original application is still intact and is still satisfactorily protecting the bow and keel of my fiberglass V-hull center console.
I was so impressed with both the Line-X product, and the people behind Line-X that I continue to go back there time and time again. I have had my tow vehicle’s bed sprayed (a 2012 Ram 1500 pickup), I have had bump pads sprayed on the port and starboard sides of my boat at the corners where the gunwale meets the transom to prevent damage by unpadded courtesy dock posts, and I have had the stainless steel fenders on my boat trailer sprayed with Line-X.
The Stouts opened their independently-owned franchise in 2006 and now spray about 50-60 truck beds and 4-6 boat hulls each month.
Line-X refers to their keel guard as the Keel-X product. A Keel-X takes about 3 hours to apply, including preparation (sanding, masking with tape, etc.) and application. As the product is applied, two chemistries are mixed together as they flow through the application gun after being heated. The coating is sprayed to a thickness of 1/2- to 3/4-inches thick (versus about 1/8-inch on a truckbed) and then must be left out of the water for another 24 hours to fully cure.
During this process the boat is hoisted off the trailer, the bow is left attached to the hoist, and the transom end is supported on jack stands to allow for ease of access and to avoid overspray.
The bond of the cured product is so strong when applied to fiberglass that attempts to remove it often also pull fiberglass, as well.
Although I opted for the standard black color for all of the spray jobs Line-X has done for me, they can color match. Additionally, there is a standard coating and a premium coating, with added ultraviolet light protection in the premium version which guards against fading and dulling over time.
If the Keel-X is damaged, it can be repaired. The Keel-X product currently costs right around $500 and comes with a lifetime warranty against cracking, flaking and peeling issued to the original owner from the Stouts’ operation in Harker Heights.
If you are currently beaching your fiberglass boat without any form of protection, do yourself a favor and look closely at the point of contact under the boat and along the keel where the bottom comes in contact with the surface you beach on. If you find that the smooth, colored gel coat has been worn through to the point where you can see any fiberglass at all, you owe it to yourself to act quickly to get this covered before water seeps into the fiberglass mat beneath and causes further damage.
If you notice water dripping from out of any exposed fiberglass mat on the bottom of your boat as it is stowed, you may already have incurred significant damage.
I should note that I do not receive any discounts or special pricing or consideration from the Stouts, nor do they sponsor me or my business in any way. They are simply great people offering a great product locally, who offer me and you a way to prudently protect our floating investments in a part of the country where high and low water make consideration of such protection especially pertinent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.