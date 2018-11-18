Along-time Lake Georgetown multispecies angler commented to me recently concerning all of the negative environmental change that has taken place over the past few weeks, “It’s just hard to get excited about fishing right now.”
THE BAD NEWS
Indeed, our area lakes have suffered a number of blows over the past month which have served to diminish the fishing. On Oct. 14-20 we experienced the prolonged, flooding rains which took Belton Lake from around 5 feet low to 15 feet high (a 20-foot rise), and which took Stillhouse Hollow Lake from 8 feet low to 13 feet high (a 21-foot rise), all in a matter of a week, with the lion’s share of these influxes coming over a brief two- to three-day span.
Additionally, that rain came as a result of a cold front, therefore the rain and the runoff from that event was chilled. As it entered our lakes, the surface temperature quickly plummeted from around 79 degrees to around 67.
Since that time, two additional strong cold fronts, each with several days’ worth of driving winds, have further cooled the lakes to the high-50s range. Below the surface, the thermocline which existed all summer dissipated during these events.
Finally, as the Corps of Engineers works to drain the water in both reservoirs back to their normal full-pool levels, a substantial current is now moving through both reservoirs to the tune of roughly 2,000 cubic feet per second on Stillhouse and around 4,000 cfs on Belton.
There — that is all the bad news. Is that enough for you?
SOME GOOD NEWS
So, is there light at the end of this cold, watery tunnel? Yes, there is. First, anytime we get flooding rains on Belton and Stillhouse, we also get a much-needed dose of organic fertilizer, primarily in the form of decaying vegetation (like dead leaves, dead grass, and the like) which nourishes the flora and fauna in our lakes from the bottom of the food chain upward. The excellent crop of shad we have seen hatch over the past several years are fed by these nutrients, as is everything that feeds on those shad.
For now, anglers venturing out on any of our flood- and cold-impacted lakes simply have to adjust expectations and tactics to make for successful days on the water. Fish can still be caught despite the setbacks we have experienced.
ADJUSTING EXPECTATIONS
Although many anglers do not appreciate it, the normal change of seasons which takes place from roughly the second week of November through the third week of December often is one of the most productive windows of the entire fishing year, often matching or exceeding the catches taken during the spring warmup from mid-March through late May.
A case in point — two seasons ago, my clients’ catch for the month of December worked out to 126 fish per trip. This was far higher than the next most productive months of that calendar year which were January (96 fish per trip) and April (95 fish per trip).
Now, in my last three trips (the first on Belton and the last two on Stillhouse) in pursuit of white bass, we have netted 17 fish, 30 fish and 25 fish, respectively.
On the largemouth bass front, I checked in with Heart of Texas Bass Anglers’ tournament director Mike Schweizer. This club conducted a tournament on Stillhouse on Nov. 10. Only 10 largemouth bass were weighed in for the entire tournament and a sack of four fish weighing a total of 7.99 pounds, caught by the team of Brett Miller and Alfredo Garcia, won the contest.
Going out with a mindset that I should catch as many fish under our current conditions as I did during the stable conditions of the past just sets me up for failure.
I have to recalibrate my own expectations and the expectations of my clients so as not to over-promise and under-deliver.
Based on my own observations and in sharing information with other guides and a few strong recreational anglers, there are some trends emerging which will hold up as long as the water flows through our reservoirs.
ADJUSTING TACTICS
The first trend I have observed is that gamefish and bait (threadfin shad) in channelized areas where flow is increased are tending to suspend right at the bottom of the upper third of the water column.
This includes water over top of or adjacent to the river channel, and areas that are “necked down” or squeezed by the land on either side of the channel.
These suspended fish are vulnerable to a vertical presentation I typically rely upon in the heart of the winter, called sniping.
Once suspended fish have been located on sonar, I use the Spot Lock feature of my Minn Kota trolling motor to control the boat. Using spinning gear with 20-pound braided line and a 17-pound fluorocarbon leader, I lower my lure (either a white 3/8-oz. Hazy Eye Shad slab with stinger hook, or a Rapala size 3 Jigging Shad Rap in pearl color) to about 3-4 feet below the lowest point I’m seeing fish showing on sonar. For example, if I see fish regularly showing at 30-37 feet, I’ll lower my bait to 40-41 feet. The “trap” is now set.
When one or more fish appear on sonar, I’ll reel a handle-turn or two upward to get the lure just beneath the fish and then stop reeling and more slowly move the lure past the fish by raising the rod tip from near the water’s surface to around the 11 o’clock position, taking 9-10 seconds to accomplish this slow lift. All this time I observe the response of the fish on sonar. If the fish makes a move toward the bait and begins to follow, with steady nerves I just continue to raise the bait at the same rate until I feel a strike or the fish gives up.
On a good day, perhaps one in every six or seven fish will respond favorably. If I find suspended fish consistently showing on sonar but cannot get them to give chase after 10-12 attempts, I will change up and suddenly stop the bait when it is barely above the fish. If I draw a strike as the bait is paused, I know I’m dealing with catchable, but more lethargic fish, and I need to change to a deadsticking technique using a horizontally-oriented bait.
Likewise, when I am deadsticking and happen to catch a fish as I am reeling up or moving the bait to reposition it, the fish are indicating a willingness to chase. In this instance, I’ll switch over to a sniping tactic instead. Generally speaking, vertically-oriented lures tend to hook more fish when sniping is working well, and horizontally-oriented lures tend to hook more fish when deadsticking is working well.
Next week, we will look at a second trend that has emerged concerning those fish not in current-impacted areas.
