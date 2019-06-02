As classes dismissed for the final time of the 2018-2019 academic year, summer vacation began this week for thousands of local kids.
With parks and boat ramps open or reopening from the recent round of flooding, Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes offer great destinations for family fishing and at a time of year when the fish are still routinely shallow enough to catch from the shore for those without a boat or kayak.
KID-SPECIFIC LOCAL PROGRAMS
Several military-focused local programs exist to aid in getting kids to experience the outdoors either for the first time, or to further fan the flame of an interest already established.
According to Brenda Brown, Instructional Program Specialist with Fort Hood’s Child and Youth Services, “Fishing 101 classes are offered through CYS Instructional Programs and are open to children of soldiers, retirees or Department of Defense civilians who are 5-16 years old, and who are registered with Child & Youth Services.”
Brown added that parents may enroll their children at Parent Central Services in Bldg. 36000, Room 101, or online at go.usa.gov/xn4rd.
CYS Instructional Programs also offers other classes for children such as dance, piano, martial arts, gymnastics, art and outdoor adventure programs such as kayaking, paddleboarding, paintball, rock climbing, mountain biking and outdoor survival skills. Call 254-287-4592 for more information. Fees are charged for these classes.
A CYS FISHING 101 SUCCESS STORY
On Memorial Day, Army chaplain Richard Pak and his wife, Sara, brought their two daughters, Samantha, 14, and Addyson, 11, on a CYS Fishing 101 excursion.
Prior to boarding the boat on Stillhouse Hollow, the girls had only caught flounder while bottom-fishing in the surf with their grandfather in Washington.
Four hours later, the sisters had landed 80 fish, including white bass and a variety of sunfish. The girls learned how to cast with spinning gear, how to use downrigging equipment, how to vertically jig and how to fish a slipfloat rig in shallow water for sunfish.
They also handled their own fish for photographs taken before the fish were released, and aided in releasing the fish they landed to fight another day.
Although the girls’ parents chose to attend this trip, parent participation is optional.
FREE SKIFF PROGRAM
Whenever an active-duty soldier must leave his or her children behind for any length of time due to military duty, those children become eligible for a free Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) fishing trip conducted by boat with a local professional fishing guide.
Although the program first began by offering trips only to the children of deployed service members, the generosity of the program’s sponsor (the Austin Fly Fishers), and the generosity of the donors the Austin Fly Fishers have attracted, have allowed the program to expand such that any manner of separation from family now qualifies for a trip. This includes gunnery, temporary duty travel, military schooling, medical convalescence, National Training Center/Joint Readiness Training Center rotations, and more.
The SKIFF program has been in existence since 2009.
The young SKIFF anglers have amassed quite a catch over the past decade. The 433 children treated to fishing trips by the program have landed 10,683 fish to date, an average of over 25 fish caught per child. Only a handful of these children were from other than the Fort Hood area.
Contact SKIFF at 254.368.7411 (call or text) to schedule a 3- to 4-hour adventure. Through the summer months, weekday mornings are the simplest to schedule, and the outdoor conditions more bearable than in the afternoons.
The homefront parent is welcome to attend the trip, or may leave their children with the SKIFF guide and return at the end of the trip.
SKIFF currently has several openings each week beginning June 25 right up until school restarts in August.
A SKIFF SUCCESS STORY
On a mild, foggy Feb. 2 morning, AFF member Dave Bush and I welcomed Jarrett Rowell aboard for the first SKIFF trip of the 2019 season, along with Jarrett’s dad, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Rowell, who recently redeployed from South Korea.
We all dropped 3/8-oz. Hazy Eye slabs of my own design, each equipped with a Hazy Eye Stinger Hook, to the bottom and used a “smoking” retrieve to tempt active fish. Young Jarrett went 5-for-5 on his first several attempts at the technique, each time landing a white bass between 12-13 inches.
We fished three distinct locations over the 4-hour span of the trip, amassing a catch of 82 fish.
At what we had determined would be our last stop of the morning, we found scattered white bass in nearly 50 feet of water beneath gulls which looked like they had been feeding well, but which were now letting up, indicating the gamefish were no longer aggressively pursuing the baitfish.
We dropped our slabs to bottom and began to use a snap-jigging tactic. Bush hooked a fish which got other nearby fish excited, igniting a brief flurry. Matthew was the next one to connect with a fish — another white bass.
Just as I unhooked and released that fish, Jarrett set the hook on another fish and we all watched his rod bow deeply, submerging his rod tip beneath the water.
Because we had already landed a number of sizeable drum up to 3½ pounds which behaved likewise, we all assumed the fish was another large freshwater drum.
Eventually, thanks to some solid coaching by his dad, Jarrett worked the fish to the surface where I stood ready with the net.
I slipped the net under the large blue catfish and brought it into the boat.
Using a scale certified by the Bastrop Scale Company which I always keep on board, Bush verified the weight of the fish at 5.25 pounds. Then, using the Check-It Stik which I have permanently mounted to the deck of my boat, Bush also verified the length of the fish at 23.375 inches.
This fish qualified as a new lake record in the Junior Angler category for that species of catfish.
This trip was offered to the Rowell family free of charge.
DO IT YOURSELF
With just a basic collection of equipment and access to our abundant public water, children may strike out on their own to fish, or families may spend time in the outdoors together.
Since many of our local boat ramps (and the parks they are found in) have been fully or partially closed due to recent flooding, I contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers late last week to get a current status on lake access.
As of Friday, according to the Corps of Engineers employee I spoke to by phone at the Stillhouse Hollow Office, the following boat ramps are now open on Stillhouse Hollow: Union Grove, Rivers Bend, Stillhouse Park and Dana Peak. Cedar Gap remains closed.
Over on Belton Lake, the following boat ramps are now open: Westcliff, Belton Lake View, Arrowhead, Cedar Ridge and White Flint. Sparta Valley, Rogers, McGregor, Leona, Temple Lake Park and all other Belton Lake ramps remain closed.
The conditions are ideal right now. Consider breaking away from the TV and video games and getting out into the Texas outdoors this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.