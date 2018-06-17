Iget calls from parents and grandparents year-round desiring to take their children and grandchildren on guided fishing trips.
Whenever kids enter the conversation, I immediately ask the age of the children.
If the reply is 10 years of age or younger, I always encourage those parents or grandparents to hold off on booking until the summer months arrive.
The summer months offer younger children an opportunity to catch a greater variety of fish, and to catch more of them over a given span of time. Because fish are cold-blooded creatures, their metabolism increases with the temperature of their surroundings. All things being equal, fish feed more aggressively and more often during the warmer months of the year.
Some species of fish, namely sunfish, are also found in the shallowest water they will occupy all year, thus making them more accessible to rookie anglers.
The majority of my fishing trips over the summer months include having children aboard. Hence, I have had to develop tactics which both catch fish and which engage these young anglers. I have discovered that no matter how good the fishing may be, kids 10 and under will not stay interested in doing the same thing for much more than 30 minutes or so, even when enjoying great success.
VARIETY IS KEY
The summer months allow me to offer more variety to my young clients than in any other season. A case in point: Tuesday I was joined by Gary Morton, a retired physician from Temple, and his grandson, Charlie Warren. Over the course of our four-hour trip, we used downriggers to catch suspended white bass, we used slabs to catch bottom-dwelling white bass, we used live shad to catch largemouth bass, freshwater drum and white bass, and we used slip-float rigs baited with worms to catch three species of sunfish in shallow water.
I essentially provided four mini-trips over the course of this trip in order to keep things interesting for Charlie.
The takeaway is to think ahead on how to provide variety. Perhaps that means fishing a little, then doing a casting contest, then skipping a few rocks, then going back to fishing to finish up.
QUANTITY OVER QUALITY
Catching quality fish is something which some anglers develop a preference for over time as they advance in their ability to find and catch fish. Kids, however, do better learning the fundamentals of fish location, fish identification, habitat identification, casting, bait selection, bait presentation, hooking fish, playing fish, landing fish, unhooking and releasing fish, and more, via repetition. Catching many smaller fish helps build these skills much more quickly than spending hours in pursuit of a handful of larger fish.
HANDS-ON HELPS
As a guide, I always feel a self-imposed pressure to produce fish for my clients. With kids aboard I have to resist the urge to do too much for them, thus denying kids the opportunity to learn skills that will help them become better anglers.
For example, kids seem to naturally desire to want to remove the hook from a caught fish. Yes, I can do it faster, thus getting the fish back in the water more quickly and resetting the fishing gear more quickly such that another fish can be caught. But, in doing so, I must be careful not to miss an opportunity to help a child overcome his or her hesitation to touch a fish, or to hold a fish properly in preparation for hook removal, or to actually remove the hook by hand, or with a pair of forceps, as the situation may dictate.
Intentionally looking for teachable moments is an important part of the bigger picture of helping kids to engage in the sport.
KEEP IT SHORT AND SWEET
While my adult trips run four-plus hours in length for a half-day trip, or sunrise to sunset for a full-day trip, my children’s trips, nicknamed “Kids Fish, Too!” trips, run just 3½ hours, and, I am sure to point out to the accompanying adults that they should feel free to let me know if they see their child or grandchild has had enough of fishing. Forcing kids to endure beyond the time over which they have genuine interest is a shortcut to disinteresting them in fishing altogether.
Adults must go into the outing with a selfless mindset, deciding ahead of time that they are there to make the kids successful and are prepared to leave once the kids lose interest.
Wrapping up a trip shortly after a catch is made helps end on a good note and fuels a desire to return for more fishing and catching at a later time.
Many parents, dads in particular, it seems to me, want to have a fishing buddy for life in their son or daughter.
Learning from my own lessons learned will help make positive progress toward that end.
