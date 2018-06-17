Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.