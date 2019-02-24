In existence since May 2009, the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program exists to provide professionally guided fishing trips to the children of soldiers taken away from their families by military duty, including deployments, rotations to the National Training Center, temporary duty assignments, military schools at distant posts, protracted gunnery schedules and the like.
These trips are all provided free of charge thanks to the donations and fundraising efforts of the Austin Fly Fishers (AFF), a nonprofit fishing club based in Austin.
To date, SKIFF has placed 431 children on the water, and those children have landed over 10,600 fish, an average of 24 fish per child, per trip.
On December 2, Lesa Rowell, originally from Academy, Texas, now living in Temple, contacted me about planning a SKIFF outing for her 8-year-old son, Jarrett Rowell, after hearing of the program through Emily Haberer, the adult daughter of one of my longtime clients, Steve Niemeier.
On a mild, foggy Saturday morning, Feb. 2, AFF member Dave Bush and I welcomed Jarrett aboard for the first SKIFF trip of the 2019 season.
Jarrett had been patiently waiting for this trip since before Christmas, as foul weather forced two postponements.
There was a silver lining to Jarrett’s cloud, however, in that on Jan. 27, Jarrett’s dad, Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Rowell, redeployed to the United States from a split tour to Iraq and Kuwait as a field artilleryman.
The ambient temperature was about 55 degrees as father and son stepped aboard my boat at 7:30 a.m. on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The reservoir stood at 4.79 feet above full pool and was dropping fairly quickly, with a 24-hour fall of 0.61 feet as the Corps of Engineers released 3,180 cubic feet per second of water through the dam.
After a safety talk, adjusting equipment for my guests, and a word of prayer, we headed to the fishing grounds strictly relying upon GPS to navigate in the thick fog.
As we reached a main lake point, we deployed a pair of crankbaits to attempt some flat-line trolling for white bass. In about 30 minutes of effort we got only one strike which resulted in a missed fish.
I had warned everyone that our first hour would likely be slow, as it typically is with foggy, calm conditions.
Around 8:20 a.m., our luck changed when the lightest of east-southeast winds began to ripple the surface. This kicked off the morning white bass feed. As white bass fed on threadfin shad from below, they drove bait toward the surface where ring-billed gulls dipped down to pick up dead and injured forage.
The white birds were tough to spot in the fog, but we got to them and confirmed the presence of fish with sonar. The fish were tight to the bottom, but were ready to feed.
We all dropped 3/8-oz. Hazy Eye slabs of my own design, each equipped with a Hazy Eye Stinger Hook, to the bottom and used a “smoking” retrieve to tempt these active fish. Young Jarrett went five for five on his first several attempts at the technique, each time landing a white bass between 12-13 inches.
We fished three distinct locations over the four-hour span of the trip, amassing a catch of 82 fish.
At what we had determined would be our last stop of the morning, we found scattered white bass in nearly 50 feet of water beneath gulls which looked like they had been feeding well, but which were now letting up, indicating the gamefish were no longer aggressively pursuing the baitfish.
We dropped our slabs to bottom and began to use a snap-jigging tactic. Bush hooked a fish which got other nearby fish excited, igniting a brief flurry. Matthew was the next one to connect with a fish — another white bass.
Just as I unhooked and released that fish, Jarrett set the hook on another fish and we all watched his rod bow deeply, submerging his rod tip beneath the water.
Because we had already landed a number of sizeable drum up to 3.50 pounds which behaved likewise, we all assumed the fish was another large freshwater drum.
Unlike drum, however, this fish began to move out away from the boat. Jarrett just held on with his left hand and reeled the light Pflueger spinning reel with his right. There was a good bit of give and take and the fish pulled line off the reel against the drag a number of times.
Eventually, thanks to some solid coaching by his dad, Jarrett worked the fish to the surface where I stood ready with the net. I slipped the net under the large blue catfish and brought it into the boat.
Blue catfish are by no means uncommon, but they are not nearly as abundant on Stillhouse as on other nearby reservoirs, like Belton Lake. In 26 years of fishing on Stillhouse, my clients and I have landed fewer than 20 blue catfish, whereas that many may be easily landed in a single outing on Belton.
Using a scale certified by the Bastrop Scale Company which I always keep on board, Bush verified the weight of the fish at 5.25 pounds. Then, using the Check-It Stik which I have permanently mounted to the deck of my boat, Bush also verified the length of the fish at 23.375 inches.
This fish qualified as a new lake record in the Junior Angler category for that species of catfish. The Junior Angler category is open to those anglers under the age of 17 who are not yet required to possess a fishing license.
That same day we completed the required application and sent it, with several required photographs, to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Austin, to the attention of the Angler Recognition Program. On Thursday, Ron Smith of TPWD verified the record was legitimate and issued the certificate.
Jarrett will receive the certificate, to which a gold Seal of the State of Texas is affixed, documenting his catch. His achievement will also appear in electronic format on the TPWD website until such a time as a larger fish is landed by a junior angler
As the trip concluded, we presented Jarrett with his own tackle box with an assortment of gear inside, a closed-faced rod and reel, and a red, logoed SKIFF ballcap, all provided via the efforts of Dave Hill and Manuel Pena of AFF.
