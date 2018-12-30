Last week Stillhouse Hollow Lake produced two trophy-class white bass for anglers John
Shotwell of Killeen, and Matthew Laakso of Cedar Park.
Stillhouse is still well above full pool following the area-wide flooding of mid-October and two subsequent rainfall events. As I write this, Stillhouse stands at 5.76-feet high and is once again slowly rising as a result of Wednesday night’s storms.
As a result of this flooded condition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been releasing water at various rates from Stillhouse’s dam. Most of this past week the release rate hovered around 1,495 cubic feet per second.
Prior to Wednesday’s storms, the water was clear from up in the Lampasas River all the way to the dam.
Following Wednesday’s storms, the water resembled chocolate milk from the river all the way down to Union Grove Park.
When the water is clear, artificial presentations produce well while the water temperature remains in the 50’s. This week the water temperature was stable at around 53 degrees.
CHRISTMAS EVE TROPHY
John Shotwell, a Copperas Cove High School math teacher, was accompanied by his son, Hunter, and his father-in-law, Bob Shea, on Christmas eve. The crew had enjoyed successful fishing in water under 25 feet deep in the first two hours following sunrise by casting bladebaits in the first hour and then by working slabs vertically in the second hour. Around 9:30 a.m. this shallow water bite began to sour as the sun climbed higher and no breeze yet rippled the water.
We moved downlake a bit further and began to probe water 40- to 50-feet deep using sonar. On a deep flat we identified both bait (threadfin shad) and gamefish feeding upon that bait. I positioned the boat exactly atop one large school of white bass by using the Spot Lock feature of my Ulterra trolling motor.
We rigged up with light spinning outfits including Fenwick Eagle rods, Pflueger Supreme reels, Sufix 832 20-pound braid, Berkley Vanish 25-pound fluorocarbon leaders, and white, 3/8-ounce slabs equipped with my own Hazy Eye Stinger hooks.
So as to keep an eye on everyone’s presentations and make sure everyone was fishing in the productive zone within a foot of the bottom, I had us all fishing abreast of one another on the starboard side of the boat and watched everyone’s presentations using the Garmin Panoptix LiveScope technology in forward-looking mode.
We steadily caught fish, including largemouth bass, freshwater drum and white bass. The white bass we caught were from the 0 to 3-year classes. Regardless of age, these fish were all very plump with their bellies full and their sides rounded out nicely.
As Shotwell worked his bait effectively, inserting pauses between his jigging strokes, his trophy fish struck. He knew right away that it was larger than the white bass we had been catching. We both speculated it might be a largemouth bass as he took his time to bring it up from the depths without putting undue strain on the rod-reel-line system.
When we brought the fish to net, it was securely hooked in the right side of the upper lip by the stinger hook with the treble hook on the outside of the mouth.
We immediately got the fish into the livewell to keep it healthy and the prepared to measure it as a potential trophy. The Check-It Stik ruler we measured the fish on showed the fish to be 15.25 inches in length.
The threshold length established by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for a trophy-class white bass is 15 inches.
By capturing a fish of greater than 15 inches, Shotwell qualified for a Big Fish Certificate. Should an angler capture five different freshwater species of trophy proportions, he or she then qualifies for Elite Angler status. To date, only 66 anglers have qualified for this distinction in the freshwater category.
LAAKSO’S CHRISTMAS DAY TROPHY
Just a day after Shotwell landed his big fish, Matthew Laakso, a software salesman and recreational fisherman who owns his own boat, accompanied me as my solo client on a spur-of-the-moment trip he called and booked just the night before.
The fishing played out similarly, only this morning was foggy instead of bright and clear. Such overcast conditions typically lead to an extended bite in shallow water, and this morning was no exception.
Over a silty, slowly-tapering segment of bottom, we positioned the boat with Spot Lock with the bow of the boat pointing into the wind and the starboard gunwale parallel to the shoreline. We cast perpendicular to the shore, retrieving our Cicada bladebaits from shallow water out to deeper water.
We had each landed four or five fish when Laakso’s trophy struck after he had retrieved about a third of his cast.
This fish was solidly hooked with both of the lure’s double-pointed hooks, so I landed the fish by grabbing the leader. We got the fish into the livewell to let it recover a bit, then measured, photographed and released it.
This fish also measured 15.25 inches and thereby earned Laakso a Big Fish Award, as well.
MORE ABOUT BIG FISH
Other threshold lengths for popular freshwater species are as follows:
- white or black crappie — 15 inches
- channel catfish — 30 inches
- largemouth bass — 21 inches
- hybrid striped bass — 25 inches
- smallmouth bass — 18 inches
- bluegill — 10 inches
See the TPWD website for a complete listing.
A saltwater version of the Elite Angler program also exists. Saltwater anglers must capture five saltwater species of trophy proportions.
All Angler Recognition Program inquiries and applications may be directed to Ron Smith at the TPWD headquarters in Austin. Smith can be reached at 512-389-8302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.