On July 28, the second of 11 regular season open bass tournaments sponsored by Texas Boat World will take place at Lake Belton’s Temple Lake Park.
Citing growing demand for such a tournament trail, especially from amongst his clients, since the last series Texas Boat World sponsored in 2015, Texas Boat World owner Cliff Brown decided the time was right to introduce this year-round event.
Called the Texas Boat World Tournament Trail, the 11 regular season events will alternate between Stillhouse Hollow and Lake Belton with one Sunday event taking place each month from June through April and a championship event taking place in May.
Anglers may register as individuals or as a two-angler team. The entry fee will be $100 per boat in addition to a one-time $20 registration fee per person.
Anglers may launch from any launch site on the lake being fished, but they must check-in at the official weigh-in site before the start of the tournament and must arrive by boat at the weigh-in.
The weigh-in site for Belton-based tournaments will be Temple Lake Park, and the weigh-in site for Stillhouse-based tournaments will be Dana Peak Park.
Tournaments are currently scheduled for the remainder of 2019 on July 28, Aug. 18, Sept. 29, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15. 2020’s events are slated for Jan. 19, Feb. 23, March 15 and April 19.
Summer events will feature a three-fish limit. This will change to a five-fish limit with the anticipated arrival of cooler weather beginning with September’s event.
A Major League Fishing-style catch-measure-release format was considered, but organizers felt it to be too logistically complicated at this juncture.
The vast majority of the entry fee goes right back into the prize money pot.
From a single $100 entry fee, $8 will go to a post-tournament meal, $15 will go to the championship prize and $10 will go to the tournament’s big-bass pot for the single largest fish caught that day. The remaining $67 will go to the day’s tournament payout.
The number of places paid out will be based on participation with one place paid per 10 teams entered, rounded up. For example, with 62 teams participating, the top seven places would receive prize money.
The championship event in May will be a two-day event with the first day fished at Belton and the second at Stillhouse. There will be a $200 entry fee per boat for the event.
Any team or individual who fishes at least eight of the 11 regular season events will be qualified to fish the championship event.
Additionally, three “teams-of-the-year” will be identified at the close of the regular season based on participation and tournament results.
These three teams will have their $200 championship entry fee waived.
Assuming an average per-tournament participation of at least 40 boats, the championship will pay out $12,500 to the first-place finisher.
A total of 62 teams turned out for the trail’s inaugural event on June 30.
In order to best anticipate participation for any given event, all teams are encouraged to pre-register in-person at Texas Boat World. Registration can be accomplished on the day of the tournament, but this will be considered a late registration with a $20 charge assessed.
All late fee funds collected will be donated to the Texas Boat World youth fishing team.
Thanks to Brown’s solid connections in the industry, contingency prizes will be available above and beyond the tournament payout through Skeeter, Triton, Ranger and Nitro for winning anglers fishing from these brands of boats. Boat manufacturers offer these contingency prizes as enticements for tournament anglers to buy their line of boats.
For more information, contact tournament director Cord Zahn at 254-718-7573 or czahn@hot.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.