Bob Maindelle Guide Lines Dec. 7

Many of the gift ideas suggested by fishing guide Bob Maindelle are worn right around his neck. The red device on the upper right is the fob for the MOB+ wireless kill-switch system. The rectangular metallic object immediately below it is the Gerber gear retractor. Attached to the carabiner on the retractor is a curved needle for picking out tangles in braid. Seven-inch curved tip hemostats adorn the opposite side.

 Courtesy | Holding the Line Guide Service

It is always fun to put together this list of handy fishing tools you might ask Santa for. The first year I did it, I was uncertain how it would be received. It turned out to be one of the articles I received significantly greater positive input on than the weekly norm.

$3 Gift — Curved Needle Set:These inexpensive, but handy curved needles are indispensable for picking out wind-knots and rod tip tangles while using braided fishing line. I used JB Weld adhesive to attach one of these needles to a swivel and then attached that to a small, spring-loaded gadget retractor which I then attached to the lanyard I keep around my neck when fishing. Go to Hobby Lobby’s website and use the search tool with the keyword “curved needle.” Products by Sew-ology and Dritz will be found there.

