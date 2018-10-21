On Sept. 27, three Texas Parks and Wildlife Department employees from the Waco-based Inland Fisheries office, accompanied by two volunteers, myself included, deployed 20 fish-attracting “Georgia structures” in Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
CONDOS FOR CRAPPIE (AND MORE)
These structures are known to attract cover-loving species of fish such as crappie, largemouth bass and sunfish, and provide anglers with enhanced opportunities to catch these fish.
TPWD Inland Fisheries employees Michael Baird and John Provine, assisted by Joey Curtner, a volunteer, assembled the 20 structures bound for Stillhouse in less than a day’s time.
The crew then placed the structures in their 23-foot johnboat and onto a flatbed trailer and transported them to the four-lane boat ramp at Union Grove Park on the south shore of Stillhouse.
The structures were ferried out to their resting places three or four at a time and were easily deployed by two persons, with a third person maintaining control of the boat.
The placement of these structures took place as a result of cooperation between the Brazos River Authority, which funded the project, and the TPWD, which provided the labor and know-how to build the structures and place them judiciously so as to attract the greatest number of fish.
According to TPWD Inland Fisheries Supervisor John Tibbs, the Georgia structure was first conceived by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and has been modified through the years. The design used in this project consisted of a pair of open PVC cubes, each approximately 33 inches wide and 33 inches high. The overall length of the paired cubes is approximately 66 inches long. Rigidity is provided by cementing the PVC fittings holding the cubes together.
Within the open framework, a 100-foot-long roll of flexible, perforated plastic four-inch pipe is allowed to uncoil and expand within the cube somewhat randomly. It is then attached with large cable ties at multiple points to the frame.
Rectangular segments approximately 4 inches by 12 inches were cut out of the flexible pipes using box cutters and a reciprocating saw so as to increase the accessibility to the protective insides of those pipes, thus making the structure more attractive to small fish.
A pair of cinder blocks are then lashed to opposing corners of what is then considered the bottom of the structure. The PVC frame is also drilled at several points in order to allow air to escape and permit the structure to sink quickly.
The Georgia structures exhibit a good blend of affordability, durability, ease of deployment, ease of transportation and attractiveness to multiple fish species. Should water levels fall and the structures be struck by a boat, damage to a boat’s hull or propeller would be unlikely.
Other materials, both man-made and natural, have been experimented with through the years, namely scrap tires and brush. Unfortunately, scrap tires can contain contaminants which may impact water quality. Natural materials simply deteriorate over time and require frequent replacement.
In total, four different sites on Stillhouse Hollow were selected to receive five structures each.
MAKING A GOOD THING BETTER
Several days after the Georgia structures were placed, Tibbs, Baird and Provine returned to these four sites and further enhanced them by dropping “fishiding” structures (short for fish-hiding structures) in the same general locations.
For the Stillhouse project, each fishiding structure was composed of a 15-foot diameter PVC ring to which multiple artificial “bushes” were attached.
These bushes consisted of a roughly 10-inch diameter, 4-inch high rounded concrete base encased in a cross-section of flexible pipe. Before the concrete set completely, approximately 20 slats of scrap vinyl siding, ranging from 2½ to 4 feet in length, were inserted nearly vertically, as was a more rigid, single 4-foot long piece of vinyl shaped like angle-iron. To the top of this single rigid piece, a roughly 12-inch segment of 3-inch diameter flexible pipe stuffed with foam, like that found in pool-noodles, was attached. That foam helps keep the structure upright no matter the terrain or slope the artificial bush lands on.
A long cable tie is used to secure a 1½-inch diameter metal ring to the perimeter of each bush’s concrete base, thus allowing each bush to be lashed to the 15-foot PVC ring with a short piece of rope, thus keeping the several “bushes” attached to each PVC ring in close proximity to one another.
In all, four rings, each with 10 “bushes” attached, were deployed.
Algae and other flora and fauna are expected to attach to all of these structures over time, thus enhancing their attractiveness to various fish species.
WHERE TO FIND THEM
All of these structures were placed in the upper half of the reservoir nearer to the Lampasas River which, due to turbidity, does not have the abundance of hydrilla found in the lower (deeper) half of the reservoir nearer to the dam.
This upper end of the reservoir is also more wind-protected, thus allowing those structures accessible only by water to be reached by kayak anglers. In addition, one of the sites was selected within casting distance of a shoreline used by bank anglers.
At the time of deployment, these structures were all placed in 10-20 feet of water at a time when the lake was approximately 8 feet low. Hence, at full pool, these structures will rest in 18-28 feet of water.
This places them above the traditional level at which the thermocline forms in the summer, and therefore makes them usable to fish on a year-round basis.
The GPS coordinates for the “center of mass” of each of these four locations is as follows, as reported by TPWD on their website:
- Attractor Set 1: 31 01.410, 97 37.013
- Attractor Set 2: 31 00.630, 97 38.307
- Attractor Set 3: 31 00.419, 97 38.767
- Attractor Set 4: 31 00.328, 97 38.833
HOW TO FISH THEM
From an angler’s perspective, if fishing these structures from the bank, a slipfloat rig would likely be most effective.
If fishing these structures from a boat, finding and marking them with side-imaging sonar then using a trolling motor to hover atop of them and probing them using a vertical presentation would be an effective tactic.
Since the most likely species to inhabit these structures will be crappie and largemouth bass, the use of live minnows would be a good choice for bait.
