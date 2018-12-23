With 26 years’ worth of my own detailed fishing reports on Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes to refer to, I can say with confidence that this cool-water time of year from around the second week of November to the end of February is the best time of year to catch largemouth bass holding in numbers on deep structure via a vertical jigging approach.
I primarily pursue white bass on Stillhouse and white bass and hybrid striped bass on Belton. However, over the past several weeks since Belton Lake re-opened, my bycatch of largemouth bass caught while in pursuit of white bass has spiked sharply. This is something I see at this time each year, and the winter of 2018-2019 looks like it will be no exception.
WHY BASS MOVE DEEP
Bass move relatively deeper in the winter months starting as soon as the thermocline breaks down.
Once this occurs, the water is of a typically uniform temperature from top to bottom. Deeper water is insulated from the daily fluctuations in temperature caused by sunlight, cold fronts, wind, etc. Stability in the environment creates a situation which does not drive fish away.
Regardless of where they locate, largemouth bass are a cover-loving, ambush-style feeders (unlike freshwater pelagics like white bass and hybrid striper which are ever on patrol in search of forage).
When largemouth move to the stability of deep water, they find cover (which is often called structure), to hide in, stay near and ambush from.
Baitfish (primarily threadfin shad) move routinely in response to light, food (phytoplankton and zooplankton), and water temperature. When shad move into an area where largemouth bass are holding, the bass will ambush and feed until the bait moves on. Additionally, sunfish reside in and near the same deep forms of cover which the largemouth use. This gives the largemouth a reliable, local food source.
A WHITE BASS-LARGEMOUTH
CONNECTION?
I believe a lot of anglers get misled when they hear reports of anglers catching largemouth while in pursuit of white bass. They assume the largemouth are “traveling with” or are “schooled up with” the white bass, so instead of searching for largemouth, they search for white bass (occasionally looking for fish-eating birds like gulls and terns to help them find white bass) thinking they will at least run into a few largemouth while catching the white bass.
Although this can and does indeed happen, it is very inefficient, especially if done within the tight time constraints of a tournament.
It is more likely that the bass caught were resident to that area, holding in or near some form of cover in that vicinity. As the white bass draw anglers (with a tornado of white bird activity above the water’s surface) those anglers start saturating an area with vertical tactics known to be effective for white bass.
Sooner or later, as anglers maneuver atop an area using trolling motors, their presentations will come near isolated cover holding bass and the bass will respond by striking.
In actuality, the white bass really had nothing to do with the equation, they simply drew angler attention to the area, giving anglers confidence to fish for bass which were already present, regardless of the presence of the white bass.
Had those anglers shown up and fished vertically as intensively as they did when their confidence was bolstered by the bird action, it is my opinion that they would have caught the same largemouth bass, or more, given that there would not be other boats around drawn there by the bird activity.
A BETTER WAY
Instead of pursing one species in hopes of landing another, going directly after the target species is a much more effective approach.
At what depth to start is a huge initial call to make for the day’s fishing. When I motor around an area I suspect will hold bait and gamefish (often an area that has been, or is being, wind-impacted), I take note of the horizontal band in which the baitfish are holding. If, for example, the bait seems concentrated in a horizontal band from 30- to 35-feet deep, then largemouth will likely be holding on structure/cover at that depth where shad are present.
Largemouth typically prefer vertical baits large enough to resemble small sunfish. When my clients and I make bycatches of largemouth, the numbers of bass caught go up when switching from the dainty 3/8-oz. slabs I prefer for white bass, to the larger ¾-oz. baits I use for larger, more aggressive white bass and for hybrid striped bass.
Here is the key, and one I preach during my on-the-water sonar training sessions: Look for isolated cover with sonar and probe it vertically to verify the presence or absence of fish. Note the key was not look for isolated cover with fish in or on it and then fish that cover. Anglers who insist on fishing only cover on/in which bass are holding as viewed on sonar will simply miss a lot of fish that are buried in or beneath that cover such that the fish will not show up on sonar or will be indistinguishable from the cover that surrounds them.
Notice, also, that I specify “isolated” cover. This doesn’t mean a jungle of trees in the back end of a cove; that is simply not isolated. Isolated cover, for example, would be a single 12-foot long, 6-inch diameter sunken log sitting on an otherwise barren bottom. That one object will concentrate all of the largemouth in the vicinity.
As evidence of this, you will find, when you get good at this, that when you find such isolated, fish-holding cover, you will likely catch more than just one bass off of it.
When my clients catch largemouth as a bycatch, they nearly always come in spurts of two to four bass at a time; it is rare to land just one.
FINDING ISOLATED COVER
There is no better search tool for finding isolated cover than side-imaging technology. The brand you select is up to you, but whichever brand you choose, getting it dialed in, trusting it and using it routinely will help you find the cover to then go and fish.
As good as the marking technologies are on modern sonar equipment, dropping a good old marker buoy just upwind of the cover you have found is still a no-fail method. This lets you hover the boat right over the cover by holding just downwind of your buoy, and not get your presentation, or your motor, tangled in the buoy line.
FISHING ISOLATED COVER
Once isolated cover is marked, fishing it vertically while using colored, 2-D sonar from the bow is extremely effective. Unlike down-imaging, which uses a narrow band of sound, 2-D sonar shoots out a large cone of sound and covers much more square-footage in any depth of water. The deeper the water, the greater the coverage. A rule of thumb is a 1-to-3 ratio. The sonar “sees” 1 foot of bottom (diameter) for every 3 feet of depth; hence, in 24 feet of water, your sonar “sees” a circular patch of bottom roughly 8 feet in diameter.
For responsiveness, ease of tracking on sonar and tempting fish with a shad-shaped presentation, it is hard to beat a shad-imitating slab. Avoid the longer, slender, minnow-like slabs. Adding a stinger hook to the line-tie end of the slab is a must. This not only will provide the majority of your hookups in cold water, but it will guard against fish slinging your heavy bait with a head shake at the surface. I make the Hazy Eye Stinger hook for use by my clients, but you need not buy mine. Just don’t fish without one, regardless of brand.
For targeting largemouth, the smallest size I would suggest is ¾ oz. As many of you accomplished bass anglers know, the 6- to 9-inch-long flutter-type spoons take a lot of bass. Do not be afraid to go big, especially when conditions are favorable with wind and cloud cover.
