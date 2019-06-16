The excessive rainfall Central Texas received this spring impacted the efforts of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as they attempted to provide both Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes with stocked fish in keeping with the customized management plans they created for these lakes based on years’ worth of sampling data.
Stillhouse Benefits
Not all of the impacts of the flooding felt locally were negative.
On May 9, Stillhouse Hollow received 65,593 Florida-strain largemouth bass fingerlings.
TPWD typically stocks either fry (roughly half-inch long or smaller) or fingerlings (roughly 2¼ inches long).
Although there are pros and cons associated with both, the lake conditions the fingerlings were released into gave TPWD personnel high hopes for high survival rates.
The fish stocked that day were actually earmarked for another body of water, but flooding had already taken a toll on that fishery, preventing access. So our local Inland Fisheries District Supervisor, John Tibbs, coordinated to have these fish diverted to Stillhouse where they were released unceremoniously in the vicinity of Dana Peak Park.
The water on Stillhouse was rising rapidly into terrestrial vegetation, thus giving these small fish a place to hide from predators and an environment in which to hunt food of their own, all while a near-zero flow from the dam for several weeks prevented flushing these fish out of the reservoir.
According to TPWD statistics dating back to 2016, the cost of these fingerlings runs about 18 cents per fish.
These fingerlings were produced at the A.E. Wood Hatchery near San Marcos.
Hybrid Striped Bass Production Negatively Impacted
Production of hybrid striped bass seems to be a boom or bust proposition, and this year was a bust.
Under normal circumstances, multiple TPWD teams launch electrofishing boats onto the Trinity River below Lake Livingston dam and collect egg-laden female striped bass.
Each boat has a four-person crew consisting of a boat driver, a fish tender and two netters. Electrical probes suspended from two booms extending forward of the bow conduct electrical current produced by a generator into the water. This current stuns fish within range and causes them to rise to the surface where the netters net the fish with long-handled nets.
The netters swing the nets to midship where the tender quickly removes the fish from the net, places the fish into an oxygenated tub and monitors their recovery.
Once enough fish are captured, the boat will return to shore where TPWD personnel return unusable fish (male fish, immature fish, fish that have already spawned, etc.) to the water, and retain mature, egg-laden females.
These fish are injected with hormones which will cause them to release their eggs roughly 12 hours after being injected.
The injected fish are placed into a hatchery truck, transported to a hatchery, and are then monitored.
Once the 12-hour mark approaches, the fish is dispatched and the eggs are stripped out. These eggs are mixed in a 5-gallon bucket with the milt (fish version of semen) from a male white bass and stirred using a turkey feather. The fertilized eggs are then transferred into a glass hatchery jar where they are aerated.
The aeration also serves to keep the eggs from adhering to the jar and failing to develop further.
Once the eggs grow out to fry-size they may either be stocked or placed into grow-out ponds until they reach fingerling size.
I prefaced all of this with the phrase “under normal circumstances.” This is not what TPWD faced this year. This year, around the time the egg-laden females usually congregate at the Lake Livingston dam, high flows caused numerous problems.
TPWD found small fish which were not yet sexually mature, and they found larger fish which had already spawned, but the crucial egg-laden females were in short supply.
“Plan B” was to electrofish at Lake Texoma, but high flows there made the Red River treacherous and crews did not venture out.
“Plan C” was to electrofish on the Brazos River just below the Lake Granbury dam, upstream from Lake Whitney. This did not provide any usable females. However, this did open TPWD’s eyes to this water body as a source for future female striped bass capture efforts. Broodfish had been collected here in the 1990s, but the impacts of golden alga, followed by drought eliminated this site from consideration from 2000 until just recently.
No Hybrid for Belton
When all was said and done, Belton Lake, which received over 600,000 hybrid striped bass fry last year and was due to receive approximately 1.2 million striped bass fry this year, did not receive any hybrid stripers.
Only a handful of lakes did receive hybrid this year, and only one of those was located within our TPWD District — Lake Waco.
Lake Waco received priority because TPWD was in the midst of a multiyear study there comparing the efficacy of stocking palmetto-strain hybrid (female striper x male white bass) versus stocking sunshine-strain hybrid (male striper x female white bass).
According to Tibbs, the total production of palmetto-strain hybrid this year stood at just 474,370 fish.
Belton’s Future
Based on the most recent large-scale age sampling survey TPWD conducted on Belton Lake’s hybrid, it appears that the lake’s hybrid grew quickly through their third year, reaching 18-20 inches during that time. Growth then slowed substantially in older fish, with a maximum age of 9 years.
This may lead biologists to scale back on Belton’s future stocking quantities as it seems these gamefish may have outstripped their food source at the current stocking level.
According to Tibbs, “If such an action took place, it would not be until 2021 at the earliest after an additional electrofishing evaluation of prey availability. The most recent drought may be to blame since a lot of the fish that were collected were stocked during that time. If so, the issue will likely be short-term.”
Private Sector Opportunity
A private organization on Lake Buchanan has, for years now, supplemented TPWD’s hybrid stocking efforts with their own stocking efforts.
When asked if an opportunity for such a thing existed at Belton Lake to offset an event such as the one that occurred this year, Tibbs indicated that it certainly did. He added that the three-week lead time private hatcheries typically need to prepare large deliveries in the spring months would typically be sufficient time for TPWD to forecast a forthcoming stocking shortfall, thus allowing private organizations or individuals to act in coordination with TPWD to complete a stocking.
