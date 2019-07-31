3X9 Series Wierzbicki

Johnny Wierzbicki landed this 6.97-pound Stillhouse Hollow largemouth bass as one of three fish he and his partner, Robert Mieras, weighed in to take second place and the Big Bass award in Tuesday’s 3X9 Series tournament.

 Courtesy | Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle

The 20th of 30 scheduled 3X9 Series weekly bass tournaments took place Tuesday on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir.

Light winds and cloud cover made for a smooth lake surface and provided a bit of a break from the heat.

