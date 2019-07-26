3X9 Series Gilberts

Craig Gilbert, left, and his 14-year-old son, Dewayne, finished first in a field of 37 teams in this week’s 3X9 Series bass tourney. The pair used Carolina Rigs and fished the deep edge of hydrilla to take 10.44 pounds of fish.

 Courtesy | Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle

With tournament organizers out of town at the Bass Cat Dealers’ Meeting early this week, the weekly 3X9 Series event normally held on Tuesdays was bumped to Thursday.

This week, 37 teams turned out for the three-hour event.

