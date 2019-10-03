3X9 #CHAMPS TIRSO.jpg

Tirso Lopez III, left, and his father Tirso Lopez Jr. won the 2019 3x9 Series championship event held on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir on Sunday. The team earned $5,500, including the big bass prize for the event’s largest fish caught, which weighed 6.52 pounds. The team’s five-fish limit weighed 17.11 pounds.

 Courtesy | Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle

The following is quoted from my 3x9 Series report for the very first tournament of this six-month series, which took place on March 19.

“Finishing in first place this week was the father-and-son team of Tirso Lopez Jr. and Tirso Lopez III. They weighed in 12.75 pounds of bass, including their largest which weighed 4.78 pounds. This victory earned the Lopez team $1,180.”

