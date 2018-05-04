On Tuesday evening, with overcast skies and a stiff south wind blowing waves onto the north shore of Stillhouse Holow Lake, 54 two-angler teams launched for the weekly 3X9 Series bass tournament in search of the heaviest three-fish limit.
The father-and-son team of Jim and Wade Golden finished on top of the pack with a 16.17-pound haul. This earned the pair $975.
In a phone interview with the elder Golden, he said most of the approximately 20 fish he and his son landed came from out of 12 feet of water fishing hydrilla on the windblown side of the lake using green pumpkin-colored soft plastic baits.
Second place went to John Guerra and Glen Holcomb with a three-fish total weighing 14.66 pounds which earned them a $290 check.
Third place went to Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake with a three-fish sack weighing 13.82 pounds which earned them a $200 check.
Pete and Josh Garza finished fourth; Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller came in fifth.
In all, 39 of the 54 teams weighed in fish this week. The total number of fish brought to the scales this week (not including those that were culled or which were of sublegal length) came to 108.
Those fish weighed a total of 314.79 pounds, thus the average per-fish weight of those weighed in was 2.91 pounds.
The single largest fish of the contest was caught by Pete Garza and weighed 8.35 pounds.
Phone interviews I have conducted with both the tournament winners and with those catching the “big bass” for the past several weeks’ tournaments all have one thing in common, and that is fishing mid-depth hydrilla.
Some speculate that the wild swings in weather have kept the fish from coming much shallower, at least for long durations of time.
For the first time since the water cooled out of the 70’s last fall, the water temperature has flirted with rising back to the 70-degree mark this week. As the water warms, more and more life (insects, crawfish, baitfish, frogs, etc.) will be found in shallow water and the bass will typically locate there, too.
Interested tournament anglers may join the series at any point in the season. For information on the Tuesday night series, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
