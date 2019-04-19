Longtime friends David Garrell and Walter Kilpatrick amassed a winning weight of 13.84 pounds of bass to win the fifth Tuesday night 3X9 Series event at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Forty-eight teams bucked a strong wind to compete for the first-place prize of $925.
Garrell reported he and Kilpatrick landed a total of 10 bass, all of which were caught before nightfall.
Garrell landed four of these with a slower moving Texas rig equipped with a Power Worm, whereas Kilpatrick used faster-moving baits, including crankbaits, to catch his fish, including the contest’s largest bass, which weighed 7.83 pounds.
The pair fished stumps for part of their time on the water and stayed in less than 20 feet of water the entire evening.
Kilpatrick, the local owner of Kilpatrick Heating and Air, and Garrell have been fishing together for four years now.
The second-place team of John Dulaney and Brian Young brought in 11.68 pounds and won $270.
Third place went to Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson with 9.45 pounds. That finish earned them $180.
In all, 63 fish were weighed in and the cumulative weight of those fish was 157.02 pounds, an average of 2.49 pounds per fish.
This week, 27 of the 48 teams brought fish to the scales.
Thanks to regular rainfall, both Stillhouse and Belton lakes are now slightly above the normal conservation level which has caused much of the terrestrial vegetation which grew on the exposed lake bottom during the recent drought to be submerged, thus providing abundant shallow cover for baitfish and gamefish alike.
Once again this week, several anglers commented about how the stringy, green algae growing in the shallows hindered their ability to fish as shallow as they had hoped.
The 3X9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and nonboaters. Interested anglers may enter the series at any point in the season. Contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474 for details.
