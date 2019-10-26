TUFFMAN 2020 GILBERT

Craig Gilbert is shown here with the winning 19.79-pound, five-fish limit he and his wife, Carla, landed to take first place in the Tuff-Man Series event Sunday at Belton Lake. 

 Courtesy

On Sunday, 82 teams converged on Belton Lake to compete in the second of four regular season Tuff-Man Series bass tournaments leading up to the January 2020 championship event.

The top team at this event was Craig and Carla Gilbert, the couple who won the 2019 Tuff-Man Series championship in January. The Gilberts weighed in a full five-fish limit which weighed 19.79 pounds, anchored by a 4.87-pound largemouth bass. The victory earned the Gilberts $5,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.