Wild swings in springtime weather are a norm in Central Texas. Unfortunately for the 3X9 Series, the weather pendulum swung the wrong way Tuesday evening as high winds and the threat of severe weather reduced the turnout to 33 teams at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
As the 6 p.m. start time rolled around, winds were blowing at 21 mph, with gusts to 30.
Despite modern electronics, including GPS-controlled trolling motors which automatically hold anglers in position with the touch of a button, high winds still make finding and catching fish more difficult.
Wind-impacted areas get muddied and take sight-feeding options away from bass. Shallow water areas anglers intend to fish may not be accessible for fear of grounding the boat. Boat control, bait presentation and bite detection are all negatively impacted by high winds as well.
Still, of the 33 teams who braved the elements, 20 brought at least one fish back to the scales, and 11 teams weighed in a full three-fish limit.
The team of Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes finished in first place this week with 9.68 pounds of bass.
Second place went to Joseph Maughan and Devon Spiller. They weighed in only two bass, but those two bass, including the contest’s largest, weighed a total of 9.67 pounds. Their largest bass weighed 7.99 pounds.
The third-place team of Carl Fox and Troy Trenholm, which also weighed in only two bass, placed 9.42 pounds of bass on the scales.
Last week’s top finisher, Jay Stidham, who fished solo during the April 23 contest, finished in eighth place this week. He and his partner, Casey Bennett, landed three bass with a cumulative weight of 6.53 pounds.
Overall, 45 bass weighing a total of 114.61 pounds were brought in for weighing and then released. The average per-fish weight was 2.55 pounds.
The 3X9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and nonboaters. Interested anglers may enter the series at any point in the season. Contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474 for details.
