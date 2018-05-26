As I spoke with James Millsap by phone Thursday concerning his team’s victory at this week’s 3X9 Series bass tourney, he reported the same thing that the last three winning teams reported this month — catching their fish on soft plastics near hydrilla.
Specifically, Millsap said he and his partner, Jody Berger, fished their soft plastic baits on Carolina rigs in 10 to 15 feet of water and landed a total of approximately 20 largemouth bass, including the three largest which they brought to the scales. Those fish weighed in at 15.67 pounds.
The two men, who have been friends for over 20 years and who are brothers-in-law, took home a check for $955.
In all, there were a total of 50 teams on the water competing for that first-place prize Tuesday.
Billy Hirschman and Willie Vicker took second place with 12.74 pounds of bass and earned $280.
Third place went to Clyde Glenn and Garret Hennig with 12.37 pounds of fish. Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell finished fourth; Danny Mitchell and Wyatt Smith took fifth.
After 12 contests, Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle, the event’s organizer, released the year-to-date standings for the 3X9 Series.
Currently, the team of Tim Rake and Donnie Mathis is at the top of the leaderboard with 104.52 pounds of fish landed. Just behind them, in second place, is the team of John Riley and Mitchell Friedman with 100.71 pounds. Millsap and Berger hold third place with 104.01 pounds. These standing are based on a points system and not strictly on weight of fish caught.
Next Tuesday’s event, held at the boat launch at Stillhouse Park at the end of Simmons Road, is open to the public.
The series will continue until the end of September. For information on the Tuesday night 3X9 Series, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.