In 3X9 Series bass tournament action Tuesday, tough summer fishing continued to beset anglers as, once again, an average of less than two bass per team was weighed in after each of the 32 two-angler teams invested approximately three hours on Stillhouse Hollow Lake in pursuit of a three-fish limit.
Once again the team of Jay Stidham and Pat Gamble, a team which has fished consistently well through the summer heat, took first place. Stidham and Gamble brought in 10.37 pounds of fish, which did not include the contest’s single largest fish.
In all, 47 bass were brought to the scales, with an average per-fish weight of 2.16 pounds. Of the 32 teams, only eight brought in a full three-fish limit, 10 teams brought in a two-fish sack, and three teams weighed in just a single fish. 12 teams did not weigh in any fish this week.
According to Stidham, he and Gamble found their fish up shallow near a mix of hydrilla and duckweed.
They relied on the Ned Rig and the Wacky Rig, both worked slowly, to catch their fish.
This week’s largest fish was a 5.56-pound largemouth bass landed by the team of Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake. That fish, and two smaller fish, helped Mathes and Rake take second place this week with 10.2 pounds.
Third place went to Gerald Poboril and David Stidham. They placed 7.08 pounds of fish on the scales.
Adam Glazener and Brian Bustilloz finished in fourth place with 6.55 pounds. Quinten Twiggs and Ingo Smith placed fifth with 6.39 pounds.
Five more Tuesday evening events, all beginning at 6 p.m. and all launching from the Stillhouse Park boat ramp adjacent to the Stillhouse Hollow Marina, are slated for the regular season.
New teams may join in at any time. Contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, for details at 254-690-3474.
