Thanks to fair weather, the Tuesday night 3X9 Series bass tournament enjoyed robust participation from 67 two-angler teams.
Such a strong turnout boosts the nightly payout as well as the level of competition.
As the name implies, the focus of each of these teams was to catch the largest sack of three fish by the nine o’clock hour.
This week, mere ounces separated the top two finishers in stark contrast with the runaway victory enjoyed by David Kipp and Blake Woolbright last week.
When all was said and done, partners Clyde Glenn and Garrett Hennig took home the winning check of $1,170.00 for their catch of 12.79 pounds of bass.
Nipping at their heels with a catch of 12.67 pounds of fish was the second place team of Zane Washburn and Canyon Carothers. That 0.12 pound difference cost the pair $825, the difference between first and second place.
Third place went to Pete and Josh Garza with 11.55 pounds weighed in; fourth place went to Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller with 11.09 pounds; and fifth place went to Todd Combest and Outen Kipp with 11.07 pounds of fish, anchored by the contest’s largest bass which weighed in at 7.99 pounds.
When asked about catching this hefty largemouth bass, Combest said he caught the fish in about 8 feet of water off of some hydrilla growing near wood cover. Combest fooled the fish with a soft plastic bait, adding that the fish was an unspawned female. He and Kipp caught four other fish from the same area and observed one other boat near them also catch fish from the growing hydrilla patch.
In all, the 67 two-angler teams brought in 95 fish to be weighed, and the cumulative weight of those fish was 269.41 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.84 pounds. All 95 fish survived to be released, hence no penalties were assessed for dead fish.
Twenty-nine of the teams brought in full three-fish limits.
