Largemouth record

Justin Rogers of Killeen captured this largemouth bass, which weighed 13.00 pounds on certified scales, to clinch first place with his tournament partner, Todd Loggains, in the final regular season Tuff-Man Series event Sunday on Stillhouse Holllow Reservoir. The fish is a pending lake record.

 Courtesy | Dean Thompson

The Tuff-Man Series closed out its regular season in grand fashion Sunday on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir with the tournament’s big fish now a pending lake record.

While fishing with his tournament partner, Todd Loggains of Copperas Cove, Killeen angler Justin Rogers hooked the largest of the five fish the pair would weigh in at around 1:30 p.m.

