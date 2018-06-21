“Man, it was on! I mean it was on!”
That is how this week’s 3x9 Series bass tourney winner Randy Fleeman described Tuesday evening’s fishing.
Fleeman and his partner Chris Miller easily caught over 40 bass as grey skies and light, easterly winds resulting from a low-pressure system sitting over our area caused fishing to improve.
“I noticed the surface temperature had dropped four degrees (versus the previous week),” Fleeman said, “and we figured the bass would go back up shallow because of it.
“A lot of guys went and fished deep and didn’t do so well, but we stayed shallow and whacked ‘em.”
Fleeman and Miller, who have worked together at Fort Hood Range Control for over 10 years and fished together for the past three years, put together a winning three-fish limit weighing in at 15.03 pounds, including the contest’s single largest bass weighing 7.35 pounds.
Fleeman reported his success came while using a weighted wacky worm.
Second place this week went to the team of Gerald Poboril and David Stidham. The pair weighed in 12.68 pounds of fish.
The team of Bill Blisard and Mike Carroll took third place with 10.73 pounds.
Fourth place went to Michael and Tirso Lopez, and fifth place went to James Millsap and Jody Berger.
The threat of rain kept some anglers home this week, and participation was a bit lower than normal with only 39 teams competing.
Still, 74 fish were landed, and 31 of the 39 teams brought fish to the scales.
The cumulative weight of the 74 fish was 199.06 pounds and 100 percent of the fish were reportedly released alive.
This was the 16th of 30 events taking place each Tuesday evening from out of the Stillhouse Marina area at Stillhouse Park. The event is open to the public.
For more information on the 3x9 Series, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474
