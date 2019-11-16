TUFFMAN 2020 WHITNEY

Byron Albrecht, left, and Charles Reagan display the five bass weighing 27.35 pounds which clinched a win and over $5,500 in earnings for them Sunday on Lake Whitney.

 Courtesy | Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle

On Sunday, 73 two-angler teams competed on Lake Whitney in the third of four regular season Tuff-Man Series bass tournament events leading to the $10,000 purse for the winners of the championship event to be held in January.

Walking away from the Lake Whitney event with over $5,000 in winnings for their 27.35-pound, five-fish limit was the team of Byron Albrecht and Charles Reagan. The men earned $5,000 for the win and an additional $500 for catching the event’s largest fish, a 7.70-pound largemouth. The men also won a contingency prize because their win came in a Triton brand bass boat, thus, earning ‘Triton Gold’ money as well.

