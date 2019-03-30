The second round of the regular season of the 3X9 Series bass tournament took place Tuesday on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The lake has seen a steady warming trend and the water is both clear and no longer flowing since the Corps of Engineers brought the lake level back down to normal conservation level after several rounds of flooding which began late last October.
This week the two-angler team landing the biggest bass also won the entire tournament, as is often the case in tournaments where only three fish may be kept to be weighed in.
Randy Fleeman and his fishing partner for the last seven years, Chris Miller, weighed in a total of two fishweighing 10.82 pounds, of which 9.25 pounds was contributed by a single fish.
Fleeman reported catching that fish on a Texas-rigged Baby Brush Hog fished with a 7-foot-6-inch Duckett Black Ice rod. Fleeman and Miller caught only three fish during this contest, and those were spread out over the three hours of the event.
Last week’s third-place finishers, Ed Cole and Billy Freeman, finished in second place this week. The pair weighed in 9.02 pounds of bass last week, including the event’s single largest specimen, which weighed 5.25 pounds. This week the anglers put another 9.29 pounds of fish on the scales, including a 6.19-pound fish.
Third place this week went to Jon Stegmeyer and Jerry Fuller. The pair weighed in a full three-fish limit that weighed 8.37 pounds.
Fleeman and Miller earned $1,140 for their victory.
The 3X9 Series is open to all comers, both boaters and nonboaters. Interested anglers may enter into the series at any point in the season. Contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474 for details.
