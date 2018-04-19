On Tuesday evening, 54 two-angler teams launched out of the Stillhouse Park boat ramp in extremely windy conditions in search of a winning sack of three bass.
Stillhouse has produced some heavy fish each week since the 3x9 Series began, and Tuesday was no exception.
Charlie Gantenbein of Salado, accompanied by his partner, Wendy Randolph, landed a 10.7-pound largemouth which launched them into second place and secured the big bass bonus money for them as well.
This second-place finish won the team $290, and the big bass bonus added another $270 to the team’s winnings.
It is hard to believe that catching a bass over 10 pounds in a 3-fish, 3-hour tournament did not land Gantenbein and Randolph in first place. Rather, that honor went to the father and son team of Brian and Preston Pittman.
The Pittmans weighed in three fish with a cumulative weight of 17.4 pounds, versus the 14.04 pound sack landed by Gantenbein and Randolph. This first-place finish won the Pittmans $975.
Third place this week went to Jon Stegmeyer and Daryl Branham with 13.07 pounds.
In all, 79 fish were weighed in with a cumulative weight of 220.57 pounds. The average sack weight brought in by the 54 teams was 4.01 pounds. One hundred percent of the fish weighed in were released alive.
Local reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse — are seeing fish action move shallower thanks to water that has warmed to it highest temperature thus far this calendar year — around 65 to 66 degrees on the main basins with warmer waters found in coves and other protected areas.
This mid-60 degree water triggers the threadfin shad to spawn in the shallows, and as they do, the gamefish follow them shallow, as well.
Interested tournament anglers may join the series at any point in the season. For information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
