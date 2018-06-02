As Tuesday night’s 3X9 Series tournament came to a close, 39 teams brought a total of 81 fish to the scales, the cumulative weight of which was 223.77 pounds.
Leading the pack with a catch of 15.71 pounds was Jon Stegmeyer and his partner, Jerry Fuller. The two men met through Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle some time ago and have done well as partners this season in the 3X9 Series.
Fuller and Stegmeyer have now placed first in two of the last three tournaments and have grossed over $1,800 in winnings from those two victories.
Fuller and Stegmeyer routinely practice fishing on Stillhouse Hollow Lake in the days between tournaments.
Although the pair won this week, Stegmeyer expected better results than the total of seven fish he and Fuller landed Tuesday.
Said Stegmeyer, “We went out practicing on Sunday and landed over 50 fish, but Tuesday was just kind of weird. I don’t know if all of the Memorial Day commotion pushed the fish out deep, but the fishing was just off.”
Stegmeyer and Fuller used a combination of presentations to take the seven fish they landed, including a Carolina rig and soft plastics rigged on shaky heads. Their largest fish, a 9.31-pound largemouth that took big bass honors, was landed on a white half-ounce spinnerbait trimmed with gold and brown on the skirt fished near a hump in 30 feet of water.
The second-place team of Ronnie Reinhardt and Rodney Thompson finished with 15.02 pounds and took home a check for $275.
Bill Blisard and Mike Carroll took third place with a three-fish catch weighing 13.40 pounds.
The team of Steven Walker and Alex Davis took fourth; Quinten Twiggs and his partner, Ingo Smith, came in fifth place.
Next Tuesday’s 3X9 event will be at the boat launch at Stillhouse Park beginning at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. The series and will continue until the end of September. For information on the 3X9 Series, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.