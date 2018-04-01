The fourth of 30 scheduled weekly 3X9 Series bass tournaments took place again this week on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Tuesday’s 3X9 Series tourney was bumped back two evenings to Thursday because approaching foul weather earlier in the week. The storm system that moved in from the southwest dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the area and put Stillhouse’s water level on a slow rise due to storm runoff.
The schedule change reduced participation versus the past three weeks, but for those who put in the effort, the fishing was good, not so much in terms of numbers but in terms of quality.
In all, 59 teams landed just 87 fish, but 10 of those fish weighed 6 pounds or greater, with the contest’s single largest bass weighing in at 7.78 pounds. That fish was caught by Bobby Golding, assisted by his partner, Todd Murrell.
The top three finishing teams based on the weight of the heaviest three fish they weighed in, were BJ Carothers and Thomas Wells, who finished in first place with 14.69 pounds; Levi Green and Perry Dixon, who finished in second place with 14.42 pounds; and Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller, who finished in third place with 13.81 pounds.
Carothers and Wells earned $1,000 for their efforts.
When asked about his approach that led to the catch of the 6.16-pound bass that launched he and his partner into first place, Carothers said he was using a flipping tactic in shallow water with a Berkley PowerBait soft plastic worm.
Given the fish’s size and location, Carothers said he suspected the fish was bedding.
Interested tournament anglers may join the series at any point in the season. For information on the Tuesday night series, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
