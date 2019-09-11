STAFFORD BIG BASS.jpg

Shane Stafford (pictured) and his partner Danny Langley landed this 9.23-pound largemouth bass to earn the $500 “Big Bass” prize in Sunday’s Tuff-Man Series event at Lake Waco. This was the first of four regular season events in the Tuff-Man Series calendar.

 Courtesy | Dean Thompson

The first of four regular season events in the Tuff-Man series was held Sunday on Lake Waco.

The turnout was strong as 81 teams competed for over $11,000 in prize money. Of the 81 teams, 68 weighed in at least one fish.

