A real rarity occurred on the water Tuesday during this week’s 3X9 Series bass tourney. The tournament, which places a three-fish limit on participants, was won by a team that weighed in only two fish.
During this 22nd of 30 scheduled contests, Levi Green and Perry Dixon landed the single largest fish of the tournament, a largemouth bass which tipped the scales at 5.94 pounds, as well as a 5.33-pound specimen. Their cumulative weight of 11.27 pounds beat out all other two-angler teams, sending the men home with a check for $1,035.
The fourth-place team of Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph also weighed in just two fish.
An atypical midsummer cold front pushed into our region right at 9:10 a m. Monday morning, causing a wind shift and causing temperatures to moderate. Whenever a significant weather event like this takes place in the summer, fishing is typically negatively impacted until more typical high-pressure weather and southerly winds return.
As evidence of the tough conditions, only 19 of the 41 teams weighed in fish at the tournament’s close. The average number of fish caught per team was 1.05, and the average per-fish weight of the fish weighed in was 2.48 pounds. A total of 43 fish were brought to the scales.
Second place this week went to the team of Jay Stidham and Pat Gamble with 10.14 pounds. Third place went to Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen with 8.76 pounds.
In a brief phone interview, Stidham said he and his partner landed seven keeper fish over the course of the evening. Their fish were found on the shallow end of drop-offs in about 3 feet of water with aquatic vegetation nearby.
The pair fished slowly with Senkos, Storm Chug Bugs and Ned Rigs.
Action continues Tuesday out of the Stillhouse Marina at the end of Simmons Road. Newcomers are always welcome to join in at any point along the season which concludes at the end of September.
Contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at 254-690-3474 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.