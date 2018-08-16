This past Tuesday, 36 teams competed in the 24th of 30 planned tournaments in the 3x9 Series season, which runs from March through the end of September.
Thanks to locally heavy rains – over six inches fell at Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir from last Thursday through this past Sunday – the water level rose for the first time in nearly two months, and the water was also made turbid by the runoff, so conditions were a bit different that those facing the anglers last week.
When the scales closed around 9:30 p.m., 16 of the 34 teams weighed in fish. Of those 16 teams, 11 brought in full three-fish limits.
A total of only 39 fish were brought to the scales for this event.
As often happens in short, three-fish tournaments, the team catching the largest fish also took the victory.
This week, that honor once again went to the team of Jody Berger and James Millsap. The pair landed a 4.61-pound largemouth, rounding out their three-fish sack totaling 9.49 pounds.
Millsap reported pulling Carolina rigs around the edges of the deepest-growing hydrilla to score their fish. Hydrilla can be found as deep as 24 feet on the clear, warm waters of Stillhouse at this point in the season.
Second place was secured by the team of Mike Carroll and Bill Blisard with 9.16 pounds. Third place went to the team of David Kipp and Todd Combest. They weighed in 7.44 pounds.
Tournament director Dean Thompson, of Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle, released the year-to-date standings now that the 3x9 Series is just six events away from the championship round.
The top ten teams in those standings in order are John Riley and Mitchell Friedman, Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes, James Millsap and Jody Berger, Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller, Rodney Thompson and Ronnie Reinhardt, Gary Johnson and Michael Soden, Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph, Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell, Steve Millsap and Don Hutto and John Guerra and Glen Holcomb.
