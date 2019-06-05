On Tuesday evening, 43 two-angler team set out on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir in search of the heaviest three-fish limit each could catch.
A brief, intense rain fell on the competitors as a small cell of storms moved over the lake from the southeast midway through the tournament.
An unusually high number of heavy largemouth bass were brought to the scales that evening, including five fish weighing in at over eight pounds.
This week, the team of Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson were once again victorious with a three-fish limit weighing in at 17.46 pounds. The team’s largest fish, which was the largest fish weighed in for the entire event, weighed 9.31 pounds.
Last week’s winners James Millsap and Jody Berger took second place this week with a 14.24-pound, three-fish limit. Their largest bass weighed 8.39 pounds.
Coming in third was Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller. They weighed in three bass totaling 13.75 pounds, including their largest fish which weighed 8.64 pounds.
The fourth-place team of John Guerra and Glen Holcomb weighed in a 7.85-pound bass. Guerra and Holcomb took second place last week.
The fifth-place team of Kacy Henderson and Ervin Woodard landed an 8.32-pound fish.
Last week’s third-place team of Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen finished 11th this week.
These large fish pushed the average fish weigh up a bit this week. In all, 64 fish weighed in with a cumulative weight of 184.64 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 2.89 pounds.
This week, 28 of the 43 teams weighed in at least one fish, and 16 of those 28 teams brought a full three-fish limit back to the scales.
The 3x9 Series is open to all anglers, both boaters and non-boaters. Interested anglers may enter into the series at any point in the season, which will run through Sept. 24.
For more information, contact Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.