On Tuesday evening, 44 two-angler teams launched from the Stillhouse Hollow Marina in search of the heaviest three-fish limit they could bring to the scales during the ensuing three hours later.
This was the first evening of pleasant weather the 3x9 Series anglers enjoyed in quite some time. The winds were near calm, the water cleared somewhat from the murkiness brought on by recent rains, the water surface temperature reached a year-to-date high of around 80 degrees, and the skies were only partly cloudy, allowing the anglers enough light to see well nearly through the tournament’s conclusion.
This week, the two-man team of John Guerra and Glen Holcombe took first place with 16.98 pounds of bass anchored by their largest fish -- an 8.31-pound specimen.
Last week’s victors Donnie Mathes and Tim Rake took second place this week with 15.40 pounds of bass. Mathes and Rake also placed first during the series’ seventh event.
Third place this week went to the team landing the event’s single largest fish -- a largemouth bass weighing 9.39 pounds. James Millsap and Jody Berger brought 14.12 pounds of bass to the weigh-in.
While all six of the anglers finishing in the top three berths took home a prize, they were not the only ones to do so.
Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle, the organization which hosts the event, had a Facebook fishing contest running concurrently with the on-the-water contest.
Using Facebook Live, the tournament organizers allowed online spectators to guess at what the tournament’s final winning weight would be with the participant coming closest receiving a prize pack.
This week, Barbara McDonald Riley guessed a final weight of 16.82 pounds would win the event. That guess was just 0.16 pounds off the actual winning weight and brought her the victory.
She was awarded a Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle hat, a Livingston Lure Company T-shirt, two spools of Seaguar fishing line and a LiveTarget frog-pattern lure.
