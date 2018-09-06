Tuesday evening, the 27th of 30 planned 3x9 Series bass tournaments took place on Stillhouse Hollow.
In total, 32 teams headed out onto Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir’s 6,400-plus acres in search of the heaviest three-fish limit of bass to weigh in three hours later.
The teams also headed into very uncertain weather conditions as patches of rain, including thunder and lightning, popped up and died over and over again throughout Central Texas thanks to tropical Gulf moisture spun our way off of Hurricane Gordon.
Rarely does unstable weather help fishing, and this week was no exception.
Just under half of the participating teams brought fish to the scales, and those placing highest in the standings had to continue to fish deep for their fish.
The tournament’s victors — David Kipp and Todd Combest — reported taking their three best fish from between 30 and 35 feet of water on Carolina rigs near structure.
The team won the tournament with 14.34 pounds of fish, including an 8.02-pound catch, even after being penalized one pound because one of their fish succumbed to barotrauma after being brought up from the deep water.
Kipp stated it was obvious he and Combest’s two largest fish needed to be fizzed – a process using a hypodermic needle to relieve pressure from expanded gas in a fish’s swim bladder.
The smallest of their fish, however, appeared to be fine, so the pair did not attempt to fizz it. The fish died.
Despite the loss of a single fish, all other fish weighed in at this event were released alive, and the 3x9 Series maintained its excellent track record of handling fish, allowing 97 to 100 percent of the fish weighed in to be released alive over the course of the 30-week season from March through September.
Second place went to Gary Johnson and Michael Soden with 9.91 pounds. Third place went to the team of Craig Gilbert and Dexter Thompson with 8.26 pounds.
As the Series winds down with three tournaments remaining, the current top five ranked teams heading into the championship round are Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes, John Riley and Mitchell Friedman, Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller, James Millsap and Jody Berger and Gary Johnson and Michael Soden.
