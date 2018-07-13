The top finishers in this week’s 3x9 Series bass tourney were brothers Adrian and Daniel Barnes.
The siblings finished a handsome 3.5 pounds ahead of the second-place team and took home big-bass honors as well.
In all, the 47 two-angler teams competing this week weighed in 72 fish. Those fish weighed a total of 156.72 pounds.
Placing second this week was a team new to the top three – Ronnie Anthony and Jared Gohlke. The two anglers landed 9.8 pounds of fish.
Finishing third with a total weight of 8.64 pounds was the team of Kacy Henderson and Ervin Woodard.
After next week’s break in the action, two-thirds of the planned 30 tournaments will have been fished in the regular season prior to the two-day championship round in October.
The year-to-date standings of the top 10 teams going into the last third of the season is as follows: John Riley and Mitchell Friedman in first place with 3,679 points, Tim Rake and Donnie Mathes in second place with 3,664 points, James Millsap and Jody Berger in third place with 3,662 points, Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller in fourth place with 3,637 points and Rodney Thompson and Ronnie Reinhardt in fifth place with 3,542 points.
In sixth place is the team of John Guerra and Glen Holcomb with 3,497 points. Charlie Gantenbein and Wendy Randolph stand in seventh place with 3,474 points, Steve Millsap and Don Hutto stand in eighth place with 3,355 points, Bobby Golding and Todd Murrell stand in ninth place with 3,319 points, and in tenth place is the team of Ingo Smith and Quinten Twiggs with 2,994 points.
The two-day championship round will be open to all who qualified by fishing at least 15 of the 30 events. The accumulated points will determine the winner of the angler-of-the-year prize.
There will be no contest Tuesday. Action continues on July 24 out of the Stillhouse Marina at the end of Simmons Road.
For more information, contact tournament director Dean Thompson at 254-690-3474.
