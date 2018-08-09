This past Tuesday, a small field of 35 two-angler teams launched out beginning at 6 p.m. on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir, competing to bring in the heaviest three-fish sack of black bass in the given three-hour time limit.
As time expired, 21 of those 35 teams brought to the scales just 44 fish to be weighed in with an average weight of 2.28 pounds. The remaining 14 teams did not weigh in any fish.
August’s consistently high temperatures typically deal anglers the singlemost prolonged period of tough fishing they encounter all year with fish often spread from just enough water to hide in up shallow to holding just above the thermocline in nearly 40 feet of open water and everywhere in between.
Despite the hardships brought on by the season, eight of the 21 teams weighing in fish found a full three-fish limit.
At the head of the pack was the team of John Dulaney and Brian Young.
Even after launching out near the rear of the field, the men were able to put together a winning weight of 8.52 pounds anchored by their largest fish, which was the second largest of the entire tournament at 4.58 pounds.
“It’s getting really tough out there,” said Dulaney. “Lake level, heat and rapid grass growth are changing the lake each week. We were opportunistic and fortunate enough to take what the lake offered us.
“We caught our three keepers three different ways using all depths of the water column -- the biggest coming off the trusty Carolina rig. We didn’t really know if we had enough weight to win it, but sure enough, our 8.5 pounds got it done. “
Finishing in second place this week was the team of Clyde Glenn and Garret Hennig with 7.7 pounds, including their largest fish which went at 3.74 pounds.
The team of Ronnie Anthony and Jared Gohlke rounded out the top three berths with 7.43 pounds of fish, including the tournament’s largest fish which weighed 4.94 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.